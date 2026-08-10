Gardner Health Services Appoints Guillermo Viveros as President and Chief Executive Officer

Elevated from CFO role, veteran corporate finance leader to steer California's historic community health organization into its next chapter of growth and community impact.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner Health Services, a leading Federally Qualified Health Center providing primary and behavioral health care in Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties, today announced the appointment of Guillermo Viveros as President and Chief Executive Officer. Viveros, who has served as Chief Financial Officer and recently as Interim President & CEO, assumes full executive leadership of the $100 million organization.

The appointment marks a milestone transition for Gardner Health Services, which provides services to over 47,000 patients and clients annually.

Guillermo Viveros, Gardner Health Services, President & CEO

Viveros brings over two decades of global corporate finance, operations, and leadership experience to the Chief Executive role. Prior to joining Gardner Health Services' executive management team as CFO in 2023, Viveros served six years on Gardner Health Services' Board of Directors (2017-2023), actively guiding the organization's long-range strategic planning, financial sustainability, and community health initiatives.

"Guillermo has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision during his tenure as CFO and Interim CEO," said William G. Roth, Chair of the Gardner Health Services Board of Directors. "His financial discipline and deep operational insight are exactly what Gardner needs as we navigate an increasingly complex landscape of evolving legislation and healthcare policy. Having worked closely with Guillermo both on the Board and across executive operations, the Board has absolute confidence in his ability to advance our mission and serve our patients and clients."

Before joining Gardner Health Services, Viveros compiled a proven track record leading corporate finance, global treasury, and operations for major tech companies. He served as Head of Go-To-Market Finance at Freshworks and Vice President, Treasurer, and Head of Financial Operations at Infoblox, Inc.

His corporate leadership experience also includes serving as Senior Finance Director at TiVo, Inc., as well as an 11-year executive tenure at Juniper Networks, Inc. where he served as Senior Finance Director for Corporate FP&A, Senior Finance Director for the Security Business Unit, and Finance Director for Service & Support and Operations. He began his career as Treasury Manager at Hewlett-Packard and Senior Staff Consultant at Accenture.

Viveros holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance and International Business from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. He currently serves on the Board of Directors and Finance Committee for the Foundation for Hearing Research and at the Filoli Historic House and Garden.

"I am deeply honored and energized to lead Gardner Health Services as President and CEO," expressed Viveros. "Gardner has a 59-year legacy rooted in advocacy, health equity, and compassionate care for our most under-resourced populations. As we navigate an evolving healthcare landscape, my focus will be on strengthening our operational foundation, expanding high-quality primary and behavioral health, and cultivating an environment where our dedicated providers and staff can succeed in service to our patients and clients across Santa Clara and San Mateo counties."

Gardner Health Services

In 1967 the Alviso community, aided by Stanford Medical School, medical students, and the U.S. Office of Economic Opportunity, built the Alviso Family Health Center, a community clinic to fill the gap of non-existent medical care for Mexican farm workers. When services were expanded into the City of San José, the name was changed to Family Health Foundation of Alviso, Inc. Around the same time, in a separate community, a group in the Gardner neighborhood, aided by Stanford Medical School, medical students, and Sacred Heart Church organized Gardner Community Health Center, a community clinic helping cannery workers. In 1997, Gardner Community Health Center and Family Health Foundation of Alviso, Inc. affiliated. Today Gardner Family Health Network, Inc. DBA Gardner Health Services provides medical and behavioral health care to over 47,000 patients throughout Santa Clara and San Mateo counties with an operating budget of over $100 Million.

Media Contact

Jumay Empaynado

Marketing and Communications

(669) 306-0030

[email protected]

Corporate Contact

Paulina Reynoso

Sr. Executive Assistant & Board Secretary

(408) 200-2291

[email protected]

SOURCE Gardner Health Services