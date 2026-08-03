Gargle Launches AI Search & Marketing Visibility Report for Dental Practices

Gargle's marketing assessment helps dental practices understand their online visibility across AI search, Google Search, website performance, and local marketing.

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gargle, a leading dental marketing company, announced the launch of its AI Search & Marketing Visibility Report, a comprehensive assessment designed to help dental practices better understand how they are performing across today's most important digital marketing channels.

As more patients turn to Google, AI-powered search experiences, and online reviews to choose a dentist, understanding online visibility has become more important than ever. The AI Search & Marketing Visibility Report gives practices a clear snapshot of how their marketing is performing while identifying opportunities to improve visibility and attract more new patients.

The report evaluates several key areas of a practice's digital presence, including:

AI search visibility

Website performance and user experience

Google Search rankings

SEO performance and optimization opportunities

Google Business Profile performance

Online visibility and local search presence

Overall digital marketing health

Rather than relying on disconnected reports or assumptions, practices receive a consolidated view of the metrics that influence how easily prospective patients can find them online.

"Many dental practices invest in marketing but don't have a clear understanding of what's working and where they're falling behind," said Jeff Richins, President of Gargle. "Our AI Search & Marketing Visibility Report gives practices an easy-to-understand overview of their online presence, helping them identify opportunities to improve visibility, strengthen their marketing strategy, and ultimately attract more new patients."

The launch comes as AI continues to reshape how consumers search for local businesses. Search experiences powered by artificial intelligence are changing how information is discovered, making it increasingly important for dental practices to understand not only their traditional search performance, but also how they appear in AI-driven search results.

The AI Search & Marketing Visibility Report is designed to provide actionable insights rather than overwhelming data. Each report highlights strengths, uncovers areas for improvement, and offers practical recommendations that practices can use to strengthen their digital presence.

"Our goal has always been to make dental marketing more transparent," added Richins. "Practices deserve to know how they're performing online and have confidence that their marketing investment is producing measurable results."

The AI Search & Marketing Visibility Report is available through Gargle as part of the company's commitment to helping dental practices make informed marketing decisions in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

To learn more or request an AI Search & Marketing Visibility Assessment, visit www.gargle.com.

About Gargle

Gargle is a full-service dental marketing company dedicated exclusively to helping dental practices grow. From custom websites and search engine optimization to paid advertising, social media, reputation management, and AI search optimization, Gargle provides data-driven marketing solutions designed to help practices attract more of the right patients and achieve measurable growth.

SOURCE Gargle Inc.