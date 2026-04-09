Gargle Integrates AEO and GEO into SEO Platform to Help Practices Win in the Age of AI Search

LEHI, Utah, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gargle, Inc., a leader in dental marketing, today announced the integration of Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) into its core SEO offering for dentists, positioning clients to succeed in a rapidly evolving search landscape driven by AI and voice technology.

As patient behavior shifts beyond traditional search engines, Gargle's enhanced SEO product ensures dental practices remain visible wherever patients are actively seeking answers, whether through Google, AI-powered tools, or voice assistants.

"It's no longer just Google," said Brandie Lamprou, VP of Corporate and Sales Development at Gargle. "Patients are using AI tools and voice search to find care. Gargle ensures your practice shows up everywhere people are asking for answers."

Meeting Patients Where They Search Today

With the rise of AI-driven search experiences, Gargle's AEO and GEO integration focuses on structuring and optimizing content so practices can appear as a trusted resource for answers, not just as a listing in search results. This approach enables dentists to connect with patients earlier in their decision-making journey.

Future-Proofing Marketing Investments

While many agencies are still adapting to the shift toward AI-powered discovery, Gargle is proactively building for what comes next.

"Most agencies are still playing catch up," added Brandie. "Gargle is already optimizing dentist's presence for AI-driven search, including voice search, so you stay ahead, not behind."

Driving More Qualified Patient Conversions

Rather than focusing solely on traffic volume, Gargle's strategy prioritizes visibility in high-intent moments when patients are actively seeking solutions.

"We don't just drive clicks, we position your practice as the answer," said Brandie. "Patients come in with a baseline of trust."

Seamless Integration, No Added Complexity

The AEO and GEO enhancements are fully integrated into Gargle's existing SEO product, eliminating the need for additional vendors or layered costs.

"There are no extra tools, no hidden fees," said Brandie. "We've built AEO and GEO directly into what our clients already use, so they get more value without more complexity."

This launch underscores Gargle's commitment to innovation and its mission to help practices stay competitive in an increasingly AI-first digital landscape.

About Gargle, Inc.

Gargle is a full-service dental marketing agency offering bespoke solutions including SEO, websites, PPC, and social media, along with tailored ad campaigns and robust reporting dashboards. The company serves dental professionals with personalized strategies, transparent analytics, and a human-first support model.

SOURCE Gargle Inc.