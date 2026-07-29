Garmin announces second quarter 2026 results

Company reports record second quarter operating results and raises full year guidance

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin® Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2026.

Highlights include:

Record consolidated revenue of approximately $2.02 billion, an 11% increase compared to the prior year quarter

Gross and operating margins expanded to 62.4% and 30.4% respectively, compared to the prior year quarter

Record operating income of $616 million, a 30% increase compared to the prior year quarter

GAAP EPS of $2.80 and pro forma EPS (1) of $2.81, representing a 29% increase in pro forma EPS compared to the prior year quarter

of $2.81, representing a 29% increase in pro forma EPS compared to the prior year quarter Recently completed the strategic acquisition of TrainingPeaks ® and TrainHeroic ® , leading training platforms for athletes and coaches

and TrainHeroic , leading training platforms for athletes and coaches Recently unveiled AXIS™, an all-new highly scalable family of flight displays

Recently announced CIRQA™ Smart Band, our first screenless smart band, that includes a rich set of health and wellness features

(In thousands, except per share information)

13-Weeks Ended



26-Weeks Ended



June 27,



June 28,



YoY



June 27,



June 28,



YoY



2026



2025



Change



2026



2025



Change Net sales

$ 2,022,092



$ 1,814,564



11 %



$ 3,775,582



$ 3,349,663



13 % Fitness



756,823





605,425



25 %





1,303,646





990,147



32 % Outdoor



482,740





490,357



(2) %





900,270





928,853



(3) % Aviation



268,749





249,366



8 %





532,590





472,481



13 % Marine



341,369





299,262



14 %





696,385





618,699



13 % Auto OEM



172,411





170,154



1 %





342,691





339,483



1 %















































Gross profit



1,262,022





1,067,012



18 %





2,304,310





1,951,557



18 % Gross margin %



62.4 %



58.8 %











61.0 %



58.3 %





















































Operating Income



615,508





472,295



30 %





1,047,173





805,119



30 % Operating income %



30.4 %



26.0 %











27.7 %



24.0 %





















































GAAP diluted EPS

$ 2.80



$ 2.07



35 %



$ 4.89



$ 3.79



29 % Pro forma diluted EPS(1)

$ 2.81



$ 2.17



29 %



$ 4.89



$ 3.78



29 %

















































(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS

Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:

"We delivered another quarter of outstanding financial results with double-digit revenue growth and robust margin expansion, which resulted in record revenue and operating income. Each business segment contributed to these impressive results. Our performance in the first half of 2026 was very strong giving us confidence to raise our full year 2026 consolidated revenue and EPS guidance." - Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer of Garmin Ltd.

Fitness:

Revenue from the fitness segment increased 25% in the second quarter with growth across all product categories, led by strong demand for advanced wearables. Gross and operating margins were 64% and 37%, respectively, resulting in $277 million of operating income. During the quarter, we launched the Forerunner® 70 and Forerunner 170, easy-to-use GPS running smartwatches designed to help runners of all levels reach their goals. In addition, we celebrated global running day and global cycling day with the release of our running and cycling data reports, highlighting how athletes around the world are recording runs and rides. More recently, we announced the CIRQA Smart Band, a screenless wearable that offers rich wellness and fitness insights without requiring a subscription and further expands our addressable market for wellness devices.

Outdoor:

Revenue from the outdoor segment decreased 2% in the second quarter primarily due to the consumer auto and adventure watch product categories. Gross and operating margins were 69% and 34%, respectively, resulting in $164 million of operating income. We recently announced the Approach® Z10, a compact laser rangefinder that sends precise distances to compatible devices bringing a high-fidelity experience to game play, and we also released our Trends in Golf Data Report, highlighting that participation in the sport is up and players improving in nearly every shot category.

Aviation:

Revenue from the aviation segment increased 8% in the second quarter with growth in both the OEM and aftermarket product categories. Gross and operating margins were 75% and 27%, respectively, resulting in $72 million of operating income. For the 11th consecutive year, we were named Best Supplier of the Year by Embraer, recognizing us for outstanding performance as a supplier of Electrical and Electronic Systems for their Phenom business jets. During the quarter, we launched the D2™ Mach 2 Pro, our first aviator smartwatch with inReach technology. We also recently announced AXIS, an all-new family of highly integrated and scalable cockpit display solutions for a broad range of certified and experimental aircraft models.

Marine:

Revenue from the marine segment increased 14% in the second quarter with broad-based growth across multiple categories. Gross and operating margins were 61% and 29%, respectively, resulting in $100 million of operating income. During the quarter, we launched the Garmin Signal™ VHF marine radios which offer color touchscreens and new features that enhance communication on the water. We recently announced the next generation LiveScope™ 2, delivering live sonar images with improved range and clarity.

Auto OEM:

Revenue from the auto OEM segment increased 1% during the second quarter primarily due to domain controllers. Operating income improved to $3 million in the quarter, compared to an operating loss in the prior-year period, driven by improved gross profit and lower research and development expenses.

Additional Financial Information:

The consolidated gross margin expanded 360 basis points to 62.4%, compared to the prior year quarter with higher margins across all segments. The consolidated gross margin increase was primarily attributable to favorable product mix within certain segments and approximately $21 million in refunds of previously paid tariffs.

Total operating expenses in the second quarter were $647 million, a 9% increase over the prior year. Research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses increased 10% and 8%, respectively, driven primarily by personnel related costs.

The effective tax rate in the second quarter was 16.8%, compared to an effective tax rate of 16.5% in the prior year quarter. The increase in the effective tax rate is primarily due to income mix by jurisdiction.

In the second quarter of 2026, we generated operating cash flows of $404 million and free cash flow(1) of $276 million. We paid a quarterly dividend of $202 million and repurchased $43 million of the Company's shares within the quarter, leaving approximately $448 million remaining as of June 27, 2026 in the $500 million share repurchase program authorized through December 2028. We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $4.4 billion.



(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow.

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance:

Based on our performance during the first half of 2026 and our positive outlook for the remainder of the year, we are raising our full year 2026 guidance. We now anticipate revenue of approximately $8.05 billion and pro forma EPS of $10.00 based on gross margin of 59.7%, operating margin of 27.0% and a full year tax rate of 16.5% (see attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures).

Dividend Recommendation:

At the 2026 annual shareholders' meeting, Garmin shareholders, in accordance with Swiss corporate law, approved a cash dividend in the total amount of $4.20 per share, payable in four equal installments on dates to be determined by the Board in its discretion. The first payment was made on June 26, 2026. The Board of Directors has established September 25, 2026, as the payment date for the next dividend installment of $1.05 per share with a record date of September 11, 2026. The Board currently anticipates the scheduling of the remaining quarterly dividend installments as follows:

Dividend Date

Record Date

$'s per share December 24, 2026

December 11, 2026

$1.05 March 26, 2027

March 12, 2027

$1.05

Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements:

The information for Garmin Ltd.'s earnings call is as follows:

When: Wednesday, July 29, 2026 10:30 a.m. Eastern Where: Join a live stream of the call at the following link

https://investors.garmin.com/news-and-events/default.aspx

An archive of the live webcast will be available until July 28, 2027 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investors link and click over to the News & Events page.

This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "anticipates," "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's expected fiscal 2026 GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, tariffs and other global trade related impacts, potential future acquisitions, share repurchase programs, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new product launches, market reach, statements relating to possible future dividends, and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2025 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 001-41118). A copy of Garmin's 2025 Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://investors.garmin.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of June 27, 2026. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.

Garmin, the Garmin logo, the Garmin delta, Approach, Forerunner, TrainingPeaks, TrainHeroic, and inReach are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and are registered in one or more countries, including the U.S. AXIS, LiveScope, D2, CIRQA, and Garmin Signal are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Relations Contact: Teri Seck Krista Klaus +1 913 397 8200 +1 913 397 8200 [email protected] [email protected]

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information)



































13-Weeks Ended



26-Weeks Ended



June 27,



June 28,



June 27,



June 28,



2026



2025



2026



2025 Net sales

$ 2,022,092



$ 1,814,564



$ 3,775,582



$ 3,349,663 Cost of goods sold



760,070





747,552





1,471,272





1,398,106 Gross profit



1,262,022





1,067,012





2,304,310





1,951,557































Research and development expense



303,940





276,663





599,758





544,783 Selling, general and administrative expenses



342,574





318,054





657,379





601,655 Total operating expense



646,514





594,717





1,257,137





1,146,438































Operating income



615,508





472,295





1,047,173





805,119































Other income (expense):





























Interest income



38,173





31,724





74,147





62,231 Foreign currency (losses) gains



(2,492)





(23,512)





630





1,248 Other (expense) income



(128)





(256)





1,640





730 Total other income (expense)



35,553





7,956





76,417





64,209































Income before income taxes



651,061





480,251





1,123,590





869,328 Income tax provision



109,141





79,429





176,591





135,737 Net income

$ 541,920



$ 400,822



$ 946,999



$ 733,591































Net income per share:





























Basic

$ 2.81



$ 2.08



$ 4.91



$ 3.81 Diluted

$ 2.80



$ 2.07



$ 4.89



$ 3.79































Weighted average common shares outstanding:





























Basic



192,836





192,523





192,755





192,534 Diluted



193,471





193,416





193,515





193,557

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



















June 27, 2026



December 27,

2025 Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,334,235



$ 2,278,646 Marketable securities



331,955





459,202 Accounts receivable, net



1,153,215





1,253,015 Inventories



1,966,061





1,772,257 Deferred costs



13,673





17,538 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



509,473





467,558 Total current assets



6,308,612





6,248,216















Property and equipment, net



1,454,228





1,375,348 Operating lease right-of-use assets



212,297





196,183 Noncurrent marketable securities



1,703,680





1,396,929 Deferred income tax assets



717,795





718,094 Noncurrent deferred costs



3,930





4,373 Goodwill



748,474





760,241 Other intangible assets, net



179,054





198,362 Other noncurrent assets



95,821





95,923 Total assets

$ 11,423,891



$ 10,993,669















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 401,318



$ 347,493 Salaries and benefits payable



201,311





228,267 Accrued warranty costs



71,560





72,921 Accrued sales program costs



118,531





153,193 Other accrued expenses



249,765





257,651 Deferred revenue



106,956





105,646 Income taxes payable



326,081





381,549 Dividend payable



607,651





173,351 Total current liabilities



2,083,173





1,720,071















Deferred income tax liabilities



107,365





109,701 Noncurrent income taxes payable



3,754





3,596 Noncurrent deferred revenue



22,072





22,277 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



177,957





164,835 Other noncurrent liabilities



557





625















Stockholders' equity:













Common shares, $0.10 par value (194,901 and 194,901 shares authorized and issued; 192,910 and 192,620 shares outstanding)



19,490





19,490 Additional paid-in capital



2,381,041





2,368,670 Treasury shares (1,991 and 2,281 shares)



(427,840)





(406,423) Retained earnings



7,106,837





6,970,182 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(50,515)





20,645 Total stockholders' equity



9,029,013





8,972,564 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 11,423,891



$ 10,993,669

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



















26-Weeks Ended



June 27, 2026



June 28, 2025 Operating Activities:













Net income

$ 946,999



$ 733,591 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation



81,270





75,980 Amortization



16,711





17,423 Loss on sale or disposal of property and equipment



55





350 Unrealized foreign currency losses (gains)



2,575





(16,566) Deferred income taxes



3,418





(49,754) Stock compensation expense



88,793





82,279 Realized loss on marketable securities



597





706 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts



84,187





17,902 Inventories



(209,361)





(206,276) Other current and noncurrent assets



(44,687)





(37,092) Accounts payable



59,547





(2,591) Other current and noncurrent liabilities



(68,307)





2,408 Deferred revenue



1,187





(6,843) Deferred costs



4,310





7,262 Income taxes



(27,750)





(24,820) Net cash provided by operating activities



939,544





593,959















Investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment



(194,395)





(85,738) Purchase of marketable securities



(510,525)





(465,372) Redemption of marketable securities



311,308





306,469 Net payments for acquisitions



(2,993)





(1,973) Other investing activities, net



(68)





503 Net cash used in investing activities



(396,673)





(246,111)















Financing activities:













Dividends



(376,045)





(317,748) Proceeds from issuance of treasury shares related to equity awards



31,442





29,065 Purchase of treasury shares related to equity awards



(47,063)





(33,431) Purchase of treasury shares under share repurchase plan



(81,581)





(93,632) Net cash used in financing activities



(473,247)





(415,746)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(14,014)





60,650















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



55,610





(7,248) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period



2,279,360





2,080,154 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 2,334,970



$ 2,072,906

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Fitness



Outdoor



Aviation



Marine



Auto OEM



Total 13-Weeks Ended June 27, 2026 Net sales

$ 756,823



$ 482,740



$ 268,749



$ 341,369



$ 172,411



$ 2,022,092 Gross profit



480,723





332,319





201,971





208,964





38,045





1,262,022 Operating income (loss)



277,039





163,583





72,166





99,848





2,872





615,508















































13-Weeks Ended June 28, 2025 Net sales

$ 605,425



$ 490,357



$ 249,366



$ 299,262



$ 170,154



$ 1,814,564 Gross profit



364,670





324,429





185,472





164,338





28,103





1,067,012 Operating income (loss)



197,630





157,881





63,383





62,921





(9,520)





472,295















































26-Weeks Ended June 27, 2026 Net sales

$ 1,303,646



$ 900,270



$ 532,590



$ 696,385



$ 342,691



$ 3,775,582 Gross profit



819,246





610,261





399,279





406,340





69,184





2,304,310 Operating income (loss)



434,659





282,373





143,100





190,606





(3,565)





1,047,173















































26-Weeks Ended June 28, 2025 Net sales

$ 990,147



$ 928,853



$ 472,481



$ 618,699



$ 339,483



$ 3,349,663 Gross profit



584,813





606,964





353,374





348,271





58,135





1,951,557 Operating income (loss)



275,344





286,668





111,739





149,785





(18,417)





805,119

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited) (In thousands)



















































13-Weeks Ended



26-Weeks Ended



June 27,



June 28,



YoY



June 27,



June 28,



YoY



2026



2025



Change



2026



2025



Change Net sales

$ 2,022,092



$ 1,814,564



11 %



$ 3,775,582



$ 3,349,663



13 % Americas



979,390





878,014



12 %





1,801,019





1,623,747



11 % EMEA



766,069





677,402



13 %





1,422,914





1,246,355



14 % APAC



276,633





259,148



7 %





551,649





479,561



15 %

















































Americas - North America & South America; EMEA - Europe, Middle East & Africa; APAC - Asia Pacific & Australian Continent

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma effective tax rate, pro forma net income (earnings) per share and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.

The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Pro forma effective tax rate

The Company's income tax expense is occasionally impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In the first half of 2026 and 2025 there were no such discrete tax items identified.

Pro forma net income (earnings) per share

Management believes net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.

(In thousands, except per share information)

13-Weeks Ended



26-Weeks Ended



June 27,



June 28,



June 27,



June 28,



2026



2025



2026



2025 GAAP net income

$ 541,920



$ 400,822



$ 946,999



$ 733,591 Foreign currency gains / losses(1)



2,492





23,512





(630)





(1,248) Tax effect of foreign currency gains / losses(2)



(418)





(3,889)





99





195 Pro forma net income

$ 543,994



$ 420,445



$ 946,468



$ 732,538































GAAP net income per share:





























Basic

$ 2.81



$ 2.08



$ 4.91



$ 3.81 Diluted

$ 2.80



$ 2.07



$ 4.89



$ 3.79































Pro forma net income per share:





























Basic

$ 2.82



$ 2.18



$ 4.91



$ 3.80 Diluted

$ 2.81



$ 2.17



$ 4.89



$ 3.78































Weighted average common shares outstanding:





























Basic



192,836





192,523





192,755





192,534 Diluted



193,471





193,416





193,515





193,557

































(1) Foreign currency gains and losses for the Company are driven by movements of a number of currencies in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at a given legal entity. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses.































(2) The tax effect of foreign currency gains was calculated using the effective tax rates of 16.8% and 15.7% for the 13-weeks and 26-weeks ended June 27, 2026, respectively, and 16.5% and 15.6% for the 13-weeks and 26-weeks ended June 28, 2025, respectively.

Free cash flow

Management believes free cash flow is an important liquidity measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operations and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's results between periods. This metric may also be useful to investors but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.

(In thousands)

13-Weeks Ended



26-Weeks Ended



June 27,



June 28,



June 27,



June 28,



2026



2025



2026



2025 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 403,556



$ 173,171



$ 939,544



$ 593,959 Less: purchases of property and equipment



(127,778)





(45,677)





(194,395)





(85,738) Free cash flow

$ 275,778



$ 127,494



$ 745,149



$ 508,221

Forward-looking Financial Measures

The forward-looking financial measures in our 2026 guidance provided above do not consider the potential future net effect of foreign currency exchange gains and losses, certain discrete tax items and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above.

The estimated impact of foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact on diluted net income per share of foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $0.00 per share for the 26-week period ended June 27, 2026.

At this time, management is unable to determine whether or not significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2026, estimate the impact of any such items, or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.

SOURCE Garmin Ltd.