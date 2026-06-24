Garmin Ltd. schedules second quarter 2026 earnings call

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) invites shareholders and investors to listen to its second quarter 2026 earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. EDT, with executives of Garmin. The call will be held in conjunction with the company's earnings release, which will be distributed prior to market open on July 29, 2026.

The conference call can be accessed by registering online at GRMN Q2 2026 Earnings Call Webcast, at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID.

The live webcast will be accessible from the Garmin Ltd. investor relations website on the News & Events page. An archive of the live webcast will be available for one year after the webcast date.

Contact: [email protected]

About Garmin Ltd.:

For more than 35 years, Garmin has developed innovative technology for the fitness, outdoor, aviation, marine and automotive OEM markets. Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products are purpose built to help people make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions. Garmin is committed to building products known for quality, reliability, and durability across its global portfolio of connected devices and services. Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit Garmin's Newsroom, email [email protected] or follow us on LinkedIn.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Teri Seck

Garmin International, Inc.

Phone | +1 913-397-8200

Email | [email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Krista Klaus

Garmin International, Inc.

Phone | +1 913-397-8200

Email | [email protected]

SOURCE Garmin Ltd.