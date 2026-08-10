Gary Brecka LIVE: A Day of Longevity, Performance & Wellness Comes to Los Angeles

Ultimate Longevity Center Hosts Special Live Experience at Peacock Theater August 16

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness enthusiasts are invited to experience The Future of Longevity with Gary Brecka LIVE on Sunday, August 16, at 2:00 PM at Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles for an exclusive event hosted by Sequel Brands' Ultimate Longevity Center (ULC) in collaboration with Ultimate Human.

Ultimate Longevity Center Hosts Special Live Experience with Gary Brecka at Peacock Theater August 16

Attendees will join world-renowned human performance expert, entrepreneur, and longevity advocate Gary Brecka for an immersive afternoon focused on optimizing health, performance, and longevity. The event will bring together Gary's fans, wellness enthusiasts, and members of the growing longevity community for an unforgettable experience featuring insights from Gary, interactive wellness activations, and exclusive access to some of the products and practices that support his personal wellness routine.

Doors open at 1:00 PM PST, one hour before the event begins, with guests encouraged to arrive early to explore a variety of wellness experiences throughout the venue, including:

Exclusive ULC wellness pop-ups and activations

Featured longevity and wellness brands

Samples of Gary Brecka's favorite products and protocols

Opportunities to connect with fellow wellness enthusiasts and the growing longevity community

The event is free to attend, but advance registration and ticket claim are required. Additional venue information and event instructions will be provided to registered guests.

"Ultimate Longevity Center was created around a simple mission: give people access to the tools, technology, and education needed to live healthier, longer lives. I'm looking forward to sharing what I've learned with the Los Angeles community and everyone who is passionate about improving their health and longevity," said Gary Brecka.

Founded to make advanced longevity solutions more accessible, Ultimate Longevity Center combines cutting-edge technologies, science-backed protocols, and expert guidance to help individuals take a proactive approach to their health and optimize their performance. With more than 200 territories sold nationwide, the event will provide attendees with a firsthand look at the ULC experience, including its innovative wellness offerings, membership opportunities, and franchise growth opportunities.

Event Details

What: The Future of Longevity with Gary Brecka LIVE hosted by Ultimate Longevity Center

When: Sunday, August 16, 2026 | 2:00 PM PST ( doors open 1:00PM PST )

) Where: Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE ( 777 Chick Hearn Court, Los Angeles, CA 90015 )

) Admission: Free; advance registration and complimentary ticket claim required

For more information and to reserve your seat, visit: ultimatelongevitycenter.com/the-future-of-longevity-with-gary-brecka.

ABOUT ULTIMATE LONGEVITY CENTER

Ultimate Longevity Center, a Sequel Brands company, is a national longevity and performance franchise redefining proactive healthcare through personalized, science-backed wellness. Founded in partnership with Gary Brecka and powered by advanced diagnostics, biomarker testing, and cutting-edge recovery technologies, each center delivers customized protocols designed to optimize healthspan, performance, and vitality. Guided by expert practitioners, clients receive data-driven care focused on improving energy, cognitive function, recovery, and overall well-being. With premium centers and a comprehensive suite of longevity therapies, Ultimate Longevity Center offers more than wellness – it provides a roadmap to living healthier, longer. Backed by strong demand and rapid franchise growth, the brand is expanding nationwide and setting a new standard in preventive health and longevity.

MEDIA CONTACTS

ULC Communications

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Ultimate Longevity Center