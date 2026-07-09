The Longevity Industry Just Got Its Franchise: Ultimate Longevity Center Sells 200 Territories in Four Months

Geisler, Brecka, and Lifeforce Are Building the Defining Brand in Longevity – and Franchisees Are Betting on It

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Longevity Center (ULC), the longevity franchise built by Anthony Geisler's Sequel Brands in partnership with human biologist Gary Brecka and precision health platform Lifeforce, announced it has signed 200 franchise territories in just four months since launch – before a single center has opened its doors. The achievement positions ULC among one of the fastest-rising concepts in preventive health and signals what industry observers are already calling a first-mover moment in the longevity economy.

Gary Brecka; Ultimate Longevity Center

The achievement continues a track record that has defined Geisler's career. Over the past three decades, he has built and scaled some of the fitness industry's most recognizable franchise brands – from transforming LA Boxing into UFC Gym to growing Club Pilates from 18 locations to more than 1,000 studios – along with acquiring and helping scale brands such as Pure Barre, StretchLab, and YogaSix. Now he's applying that playbook to longevity.

Meeting a Growing Consumer Demand

UBS projects the global longevity economy will reach $8 trillion within the next four years. The consumer appetite is real and accelerating – alcohol consumption among Gen Z is declining, run clubs are displacing nightclubs, and a generation of self-directed health consumers has decided it's in charge of its own biology. What doesn't yet exist, at any meaningful scale, is a place for them to walk in and begin.

"The number one question Gary gets every single day is 'Where do I start?'" said Geisler. "People listen to the podcast. They read the research. They want to change. And then it's over, and they're staring at their phone thinking, now what? ULC is the answer to that question. You park, you walk in, and this is where the journey starts."

Built by Industry Leaders

What separates ULC from the wave of longevity concepts flooding the market is the team behind it. Geisler has opened more than 3,000 franchise locations across his career. Together with Gary Brecka – host of the Ultimate Human podcast and one of the most trusted voices in evidence-based longevity – they have spent the past several months in deep collaboration with the clinical team at Lifeforce, co-founded by Dugal Bain-Kim, to engineer the protocols, modalities, and supplement systems that will define every ULC location.

"This isn't a menu of wellness experiences," said Brecka. "Every modality, every protocol, every product inside a ULC location reflects the latest science in human longevity. We're not guessing. We're building a roadmap and bringing these services into everyday retail environments where people already live, work, and shop."

Inside the Ultimate Longevity Center Experience

Walk into a ULC location and it doesn't feel like a clinic or a gym. The Playground is built for daily recovery – sauna, cold plunge, red light, hyperbaric oxygen, lymphatic drainage. The Lab is where the science lives – biomarker testing, hormone panels, and clinical protocols engineered with Lifeforce. The Apothecary closes the loop with supplements validated by Brecka's research. It's the first time all of it has existed under one roof – and franchisees noticed.

Strong Early Franchise Demand

Behind ULC's 200 awarded territories are 70 franchise owners who recognize the same opportunity: while demand for longevity continues to surge, no brand has successfully scaled the category at the neighborhood level. From seasoned wellness operators to healthcare entrepreneurs and first-time business owners, they're betting ULC becomes the defining consumer brand in longevity.

"Boulder is one of the most health-conscious communities in the country, yet there's never been a neighborhood destination dedicated to comprehensive, science-based longevity," said Mark Rachman, franchisee and owner of ULC's Boulder, CO location. "I was drawn by the strength of the Geisler, Brecka, and Lifeforce partnership – and the opportunity to make a real impact. ULC is making proactive, personalized longevity care accessible to people who are already ready for it."

First Centers Opening Soon

ULC's first locations – Boulder, Denver, San Diego, Chandler, AZ, and Boca Raton – are slated to open within the coming months, each offering the brand's full clinical longevity suite in an immersive, community-driven environment.

As additional territories open, ULC will continue refining and expanding its service offerings in partnership with Lifeforce and Brecka's ongoing research – ensuring every member has access to the most current, proven longevity tools available.

Those interested in franchise ownership are encouraged to visit www.ultimatelongevitycenter.com or email [email protected].

ABOUT ULTIMATE LONGEVITY CENTER

Ultimate Longevity Center, a Sequel Brands company, is a national longevity and performance franchise redefining proactive healthcare through personalized, science-backed wellness. Founded in partnership with Gary Brecka and powered by advanced diagnostics, biomarker testing, and cutting-edge recovery technologies, each center delivers customized protocols designed to optimize healthspan, performance, and vitality. Guided by expert practitioners, clients receive data-driven care focused on improving energy, cognitive function, recovery, and overall well-being. With premium centers and a comprehensive suite of longevity therapies, Ultimate Longevity Center offers more than wellness – it provides a roadmap to living healthier, longer. Backed by strong demand and rapid franchise growth, the brand is expanding nationwide and setting a new standard in preventive health and longevity.

MEDIA CONTACTS

ULC Communications

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Ultimate Longevity Center