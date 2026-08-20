Gas Land Expands Advanced Nitrogen Engineering for Global LNG Infrastructure

Nearly three decades of project intelligence now inform system design, package integration, controls, commissioning and modernization for EPCs and LNG operators.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas Land Inc., an engineering specialist in nitrogen generation and integrated gas separation systems, today announced an expanded engineering-led model for LNG, energy and industrial infrastructure. The model applies nearly three decades of project execution and field experience to system design, equipment integration, controls, commissioning, performance optimization and modernization.

Rather than treating nitrogen generation as a standalone equipment purchase, Gas Land engineers each package as part of a larger plant architecture. Its systems-level approach evaluates operating requirements and interfaces including nitrogen purity, flow, delivery pressure, turndown, redundancy, ambient conditions, compressor feed air requirements, pretreatment, controls, storage and vaporization.

For EPCs and owners, early technical definition can help expose interface risk before it becomes a fabrication, commissioning or operating issue. It can also support schedule certainty, startup readiness, asset availability and capital efficiency - outcomes that matter to project sponsors, operators and the shareholders behind major infrastructure investments.

Founded in 1997, Gas Land has provided more than 30 nitrogen generation systems and cryogenic storage and vaporization packages for LNG projects worldwide. Its publicly documented project history includes Woodside Louisiana LNG, Sabine Pass LNG, Corpus Christi Liquefaction, Wheatstone LNG, Queensland Curtis LNG, Australian Pacific LNG, Atlantic LNG, Angola LNG. Egyptian LNG and Adriatic LNG.

"We do not begin with a catalog; we begin with the process requirement. Every nitrogen system operates within a larger plant architecture where purity, flow, pressure, redundancy, controls, storage, maintainability and commissioning must work together. Our job is to convert those interdependent requirements into an engineered system that performs reliably from startup through long-term operation."

- Khalil N. Jaber, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Gas Land Inc.

Engineering intelligence across the asset lifecycle

Gas Land's engineering model connects four technical disciplines from the design basis through long-term operation:

Process, package and interface engineering. Define purity, flow, pressure, turndown, redundancy and reliability, then integrate compression, air pretreatment, nitrogen separation, controls, storage, vaporization, utilities and instrumentation around the plant operating philosophy.

Define purity, flow, pressure, turndown, redundancy and reliability, then integrate compression, air pretreatment, nitrogen separation, controls, storage, vaporization, utilities and instrumentation around the plant operating philosophy. EPC execution and technical assurance. Support specification review, supplier coordination, interface management, documentation, quality requirements and disciplined change control throughout project delivery.

Support specification review, supplier coordination, interface management, documentation, quality requirements and disciplined change control throughout project delivery. Commissioning and performance optimization. Support startup planning, site testing, controls optimization, troubleshooting, operator training and the transition from mechanical completion to dependable operation.

Support startup planning, site testing, controls optimization, troubleshooting, operator training and the transition from mechanical completion to dependable operation. Modernization and installed-base intelligence. Apply field history to system assessments, critical-spares planning, documentation recovery, controls updates, performance improvements, upgrades, expansions and retrofits.

The same engineering discipline extends to Gas Land's key equipment and component suppliers. Clear operating envelopes, component duties, interface requirements, documentation standards, quality expectations, spare-parts strategies and escalation paths improve technical alignment and help EPCs and owners manage delivery-chain risk.

By combining engineering intelligence with delivery accountability, Gas Land aims to protect project schedules, plant uptime and lifecycle economics. The company will apply this framework to new projects and installed assets requiring engineered packages, technical review, commissioning, optimization, critical spares, service, upgrades or modernization.

ENGINEERING & PROJECT SUPPORT: gaslandinc.com/contact | [email protected] | (866) 88-GASLAND

About Gas Land Inc.

Gas Land Inc. designs, engineers, fabricates and supports nitrogen generation and gas separation systems for LNG, energy and industrial applications. Founded in 1997, the company combines process definition, package integration, controls, EPC execution, commissioning and modernization across the asset lifecycle. Its publicly documented project history spans major LNG developments worldwide. Learn more at gaslandinc.com.

Media Contact

Gas Land Inc. Media Relations

[email protected] | (866) 88-GASLAND

567 San Nicolas Drive, Suite 250, Newport Beach, CA 92660

SOURCE Gas Land Inc