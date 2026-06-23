Gates Opens Belt Drive Technology for the Mass Market

Three new sprocket families expand belt drive specification across a broader range of bicycle OEM applications and price points

DENVER, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, is expanding its Belt Drive product portfolio with three new sprocket families: CRUISE, CRUISE PLUS and COMMUTE.

For nearly 20 years, Gates belt drives have redefined bicycle applications, delivering durable, low-maintenance performance, powering everything from children's bikes to premium eBikes and high-performance downhill mountain bikes. The new sprocket families enable Gates to extend those same benefits to a significantly broader market and open belt drive technology to segments still served by chain-based drivetrains. Paired with an industry-leading portfolio of belt drive system components, the expanded sprocket offering gives original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners a scalable path to specify belt drive systems across a wider range of applications, rider expectations and price points.

"Combining our expertise in materials science, product development and high-volume production with a deep understanding of bicycle applications, Gates is advancing the next generation of bicycle drivetrain solutions," said Tom Pitstick, President, Americas and Global Mobility. "The new sprocket families enhance our tiered performance belt portfolio, providing our OEM partners with more options to bring additional belt driven bicycles to their lineups."

From Entry-Level to eBike: A Sprocket for Every Application

The three new overmolded, high-performance thermoplastic sprocket families address distinct OEM specification needs across price targets, rider use cases and performance requirements:

CRUISE provides a cost-efficient entry point into belt drive systems, helping OEMs offer clean, quiet and low-maintenance drivetrains in entry-level and value-oriented bicycles.

CRUISE PLUS builds on that foundation with enhanced durability, longer service life and broader compatibility, bridging the gap between entry-level bikes and more demanding everyday applications, including mid-range eBikes.

COMMUTE is engineered specifically for urban eBike performance, supporting mid-motor systems up to 75 Nm and prioritizing durability, weather resistance and low maintenance for daily mobility.

Supporting OEMs From Concept to Market

Each sprocket family is designed for a defined use case, duty cycle and OEM price target, giving OEMs the flexibility to include belt drives across their broader product line. Gates supports OEMs from initial drivetrain specification through integration and production, providing the engineering resources and technical support needed to bring belt drive solutions to market efficiently and at scale.

Gates Belt Drive's expanded portfolio is now available globally. For more information on Gates OEM belt drive solutions, visit go.gates.com/bike.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to OEMs as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries to everyday consumer applications, including virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in more than 130 countries across our three commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit gates.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to expectations regarding our new sprocket families. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, among others, U.S. policies, actions or legislation (including the imposition of tariffs), economic, political and other risks associated with international operations (including as a result of the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and their impact on supply chains, such as reduced availability of certain of our production materials and increased supply costs, and economic conditions), availability of raw materials or other manufacturing inputs at favorable prices in sufficient quantities, or at a given time, changes in our relationships with, or the financial condition, performance, purchasing power or inventory levels of, of key channel partners, dependence on the continued operation of our manufacturing facilities, supply chains, distribution systems and information technology systems, our ability to forecast demand or meet significant increases in demand and market acceptance of new product introductions and innovations. Additional factors that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Gates Corporation