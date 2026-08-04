Gates Releases 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report

Report highlights progress across governance, technology, environment and stewardship while reinforcing Gates commitment to creating long-term value

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: GTES), a leading global manufacturer of highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, today released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company's progress across its four sustainability pillars: Governance, Technology, Environment and Stewardship (GTES).

"Gates incorporates sustainability practices throughout our organization. We have set our next generation of sustainability goals and are intent on achieving meaningful progress," said Ivo Jurek, Chief Executive Officer.

Highlights from the 2025 Sustainability Report include:

Governance: Gates strengthened the controls behind its sustainability disclosures in 2025, enhancing ESG data governance, review processes and monitoring while building readiness for evolving global reporting requirements. The company maintained strong oversight of cybersecurity and enterprise risk as part of its broader governance framework.

Gates strengthened the controls behind its sustainability disclosures in 2025, enhancing ESG data governance, review processes and monitoring while building readiness for evolving global reporting requirements. The company maintained strong oversight of cybersecurity and enterprise risk as part of its broader governance framework. Technology: Innovation remained a key driver of sustainability performance, with Gates receiving 67 patents in 2025 and advancing solutions that improve efficiency, durability and resource utilization.

Innovation remained a key driver of sustainability performance, with Gates receiving 67 patents in 2025 and advancing solutions that improve efficiency, durability and resource utilization. Environment: Gates exceeded its original greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal established in 2020, achieving a 16% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions compared with its 2019 baseline. The company also reduced total energy consumption by 4% in 2025 and continued investing in projects that improve efficiency across its global operations.

Gates exceeded its original greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal established in 2020, achieving a 16% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions compared with its 2019 baseline. The company also reduced total energy consumption by 4% in 2025 and continued investing in projects that improve efficiency across its global operations. Stewardship: Gates improved employee safety performance, reducing its Total Recordable Incident Rate by 25% and severe injuries by 33% compared with 2024. The company also continued investing in employee development and community engagement initiatives that support its global workforce and the communities where employees live and work.

The full 2025 Sustainability Report is available at gates.com/sustainability.

About Gates Industrial Corporation Ltd.

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse aftermarket channel customers, and to OEMs as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries to everyday consumer applications, including virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in more than 130 countries across our three commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit gates.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's ability to achieve its goals, continuously improve and deliver long-term value for its customers and shareholders. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, among others, U.S. policies, actions or legislation (including the imposition of tariffs), economic, political and other risks associated with international operations (including as a result of the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and their impact on supply chains, such as reduced availability of certain of our production materials and increased supply costs, and economic conditions), availability of raw materials or other manufacturing inputs at favorable prices in sufficient quantities, or at a given time, changes in our relationships with, or the financial condition, performance, purchasing power or inventory levels of, of key channel partners, dependence on the continued operation of our manufacturing facilities, supply chains, distribution systems and information technology systems, our ability to forecast demand or meet significant increases in demand and market acceptance of new product introductions and innovations. Additional factors that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Gates Corporation