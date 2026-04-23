GATORADE ASSERTS THERE ARE NO SHORTCUTS TO GREATNESS IN NEW 'IS IT IN YOU?' GLOBAL FOOTBALL CAMPAIGN

Kicking Off with a Campaign Film

The campaign launches with a hero film, featuring Gatorade's global football roster alongside youth athletes – putting in the sweat to perfect their craft. From Pulisic's first touch finesse to Vini Jr.'s flick over a sea of defenders and Álvarez hurdling an approaching goalkeeper without breaking stride, each moment reflects how sweat, hard work and Gatorade's science-backed formula can take you where shortcuts can't. The film features the track "Beto's Horns" by CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Fred Again.., and Ezra Collective, with narration from decorated football legend Clint Dempsey.

"Gatorade has been with me for my entire career – from my youth days to my biggest moments on the pitch. This campaign perfectly captures what it takes to compete at the highest level: sweat, repetition and a commitment to putting in the work. There's no luck involved. I trust in the process, my preparation, and the brand that's fueled me every step of the way," said Christian Pulisic, Gatorade roster athlete.

Sweating the Science

Gatorade also brings its multi-decade legacy of sports science expertise to the benches of the Brazil, Colombia and Canada national teams. In football, players can lose between 1 and 2 liters of fluid through sweat over a 90-minute match1 – and of all team sports studied, significant dehydration has been reported most consistently in football. This insight underpins Gatorade's category-leading hydration science, helping translate sweat loss data into precise fueling and hydration strategies for performance.

Gatorade's product portfolio – which is scientifically designed to replace what athletes lose in sweat – is directly integrated into the training and matchday protocols of national teams across multiple continents. The Brazilian National Team recently underwent sweat testing with the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI), offering each player personalized hydration insights based on their sweat loss to help them better understand their unique performance needs.

"Gatorade has been there for footballers for decades, as they've poured everything they have into the beautiful game," said Mark Kirkham, Chief Marketing Officer for PepsiCo Beverages U.S. "As these world-class athletes prepare to compete, this campaign is a celebration of the unrelenting sweat they put in. No shortcuts, luck or cheat codes involved."

This is just the beginning of the campaign – which will extend globally across social, digital and in-person activations in the coming months, from disruptive OOH to a limited-edition global apparel collab. Fans can follow along on Gatorade's social channels for the latest campaign news.

About Gatorade

Gatorade, a division of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), has been built on more than 61 years of studying athletes and the science of sweat. Trusted by athletes at every level, from community pitches to the world's most prestigious international stages, across more than 80 countries worldwide, Gatorade's scientifically formulated range of hydration and performance products is designed to replace what athletes lose and fuel what they need to perform at their best. For more information, visit www.gatorade.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

1 Barnes KA, et al. (2019). Normative Data for Sweating Rate, Sweat Sodium Concentration, and Sweat Sodium Loss in Athletes: An Update and Analysis by Sport. Journal of Sports Sciences. Gatorade Sports Science Institute.

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SOURCE The Gatorade Company