GE Aerospace Board of Directors Authorizes Quarterly Dividend

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GE Aerospace

Jun 25, 2026, 08:23 ET

CINCINNATI , June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) today declared a $0.47 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable July 27, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 6, 2026. The ex-dividend date is July 6, 2026.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 50,000 commercial and 30,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 57,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow, and the future at www.geaerospace.com.

GE Aerospace's Investor Relations website at https://www.geaerospace.com/investor-relations and our corporate blog at https://www.geaerospace.com/news/articles, as well as GE Aerospace's social media accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE Aerospace, including financial and other information for investors. GE Aerospace encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

SOURCE GE Aerospace

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