United Airlines Selects GE Aerospace GEnx Engines to Power New 787 Dreamliners

CINCINNATI, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) announced today that United Airlines (Nasdaq: UAL) has selected 300 GEnx engines to power their new Boeing 787 Dreamliners. The agreement also includes additional spare engines and brings United Airlines' 787 fleet to more than 200 GEnx powered aircraft.

Mohamed Ali, President & CEO, GE Aerospace Commercial Engines & Services, said, "GE Aerospace has an enduring relationship with United that spans decades. This deal will make United the largest GEnx operator in the world, and we're honored they continue to choose us to power their success."

Engineered with advanced materials and cutting-edge technologies, the GEnx engine family delivers greater durability and time on wing for customers. Combined with a 99.98 dispatch rate GEnx is also highly reliable.

GE Aerospace's relationship with United Airlines began in 1968. The carrier currently operates an extensive fleet of GE Aerospace and CFM* powered aircraft that includes CF6, GE90, GEnx, CFM56-7B, LEAP and CF34 engines.

With more than 70 million flight hours, today the GEnx engine powers two-thirds of all 787 aircraft in operation and exclusively powers the 747-8 aircraft. This latest order brings GE Aerospace's firm GEnx future deliveries to nearly 1,800 engines plus spares.

*CFM is a 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 50,000 commercial and 30000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 57,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at www.geaerospace.com.

SOURCE GE Aerospace