Gear Up for Summer Adventures with Suunto's Biggest Prime Day Savings of the Season

Save up to 46% on selected Suunto watches, dive computers, and sports headphones from June 23 to July 4

SEATTLE, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Suunto invites outdoor enthusiasts, runners, adventurers, and explorers to gear up for their next challenge with special savings across some of its most popular products.

From June 23 to July 4, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 46% off selected Suunto products during the Suunto Summer Sale, including exclusive offers during Amazon Prime Day (June 23–26).

Whether preparing for a new race, planning a summer expedition, or exploring beneath the surface, Suunto has trusted tools to help athletes and adventurers perform with confidence.

Top Deals

Suunto Race 2 - Starting at $399, Up to 20% Off

Available at $399 for the Stainless Steel edition (originally $499) and $499 for the Titanium edition (originally $599).

Built for athletes who demand more from every training session and race, Suunto Race 2 combines advanced training insights, highly accurate navigation, offline maps, and exceptional battery life to support peak performance wherever the journey leads.

Suunto Run – Now $149, Originally $249, 40% Off

Designed specifically for runners, Suunto Run delivers lightweight comfort, precise GPS tracking, and dedicated running tools that help athletes train smarter, recover better, and enjoy every mile.

Suunto Ocean – Now $679, Originally $899, 24% Off

Built for adventures below and above the surface, Suunto Ocean combines the functionality of a premium sports watch with a fully featured dive computer. Whether navigating remote trails, training outdoors, freediving, or exploring underwater worlds, Ocean provides the tools, insights, and reliability needed to confidently transition between every environment.

More Ways to Save

This summer, customers can enjoy savings across Suunto's full lineup of outdoor watches, sports headphones, and dive products. From performance training and trail adventures to underwater exploration and everyday movement, the Summer Sale offers something for every type of athlete and adventurer.

Highlights include up to 40% off selected outdoor watches, up to 41% off Suunto sports headphones, and up to 46% off selected dive products, with savings of up to $300 on the Suunto D5.

Availability

The Suunto Summer Sale runs from June 23 to July 4, 2026, with Prime Day promotions available June 23–26 through Amazon.

For over 90 years, Suunto has designed precision instruments for adventurers, athletes, and explorers. Built in Finland. Trusted worldwide. For more information, visit Suunto.com

About Suunto

Suunto is a Finnish brand, established 90 years ago, in 1936. It was founded by Finnish inventor Tuomas Vohlonen, who pioneered a new standard for navigational precision. That same year, his innovation – a field compass – was stronger, steadier, and more accurate than any other handheld navigational tool of its time. It was the first of many Suunto products built to withstand the harsh conditions of our native Finland.

In the near century since, Tuomas's spirit of innovation has continued to chart Suunto's course. From some of history's first dive computers and high-altitude wrist altimeters to today's GPS watches, Suunto remains a trusted companion for outdoor adventurers across the globe.

Supporting explorers, athletes, and weekend warriors alike remains our core mission – providing the tools to dive deeper, climb higher, and push the limits of human potential.

www.suunto.com

Contact:

Karena Xu

[email protected]

SOURCE Suunto