Suunto releases updates to navigation: new features for watches and offline routing in the Suunto app

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suunto is releasing multiple updates to maps and navigation for its watches and the Suunto app, starting in April 2026. Among other features, these updates include clearer mapping, improved on-watch guidance, and enhanced climb information, along with new offline tools. Suunto offers free offline maps and navigation to its users. With this update, offline maps will also be available in the Suunto app, enabling access to map data and routing on a phone without a network connection.

Navigation Updates on Suunto Watches

The latest watch updates improve navigation during activity, with enhancements to guidance, maps, climb information, and customisation. These include clearer turn guidance and route awareness, enhanced track back and off-route alerts, refined map labels and terrain representation, improved climb detection and elevation insights, and customisable navigation views.

These updates will be available immediately on Suunto Vertical 2, Suunto Race 2, and Suunto Race S, with selected features also rolling out to Suunto Race. Availability for Suunto Ocean will follow at a later date.

Offline Maps and Routing in the Suunto app

The Suunto app supports planning and navigating routes without connectivity.

Offline maps provide access to map data without a network connection once downloaded. Offline routing enables route creation and navigation offline.

Offline maps and offline routing are available to all Suunto app users at no additional cost.

Together, these updates improve continuity between planning and navigation, ensuring a more dependable experience across devices. These updates are part of Suunto's ongoing software development, with new features and improvements delivered regularly.

Built on 90 Years of Precision Navigation

"Navigation has been at the core of Suunto since 1936," says Janne Kallio, Head of Digital Ecosystem at Suunto.

"For nearly nine decades, Suunto products have guided explorers across oceans, mountains, and wilderness environments where reliability is critical. These updates build directly on that foundation — making navigation clearer, more dependable, and fully functional even without connectivity."

The updates begin rolling out from April 7, 2026 across supported Suunto watches and the Suunto app.

Presentation video for media use: YouTube – Q1 SW Updates

About Suunto

Suunto is a Finnish brand, established in 1936. It was founded by Finnish inventor Tuomas Vohlonen, who pioneered a new standard for navigational precision. That same year, his innovation – a field compass – was stronger, steadier, and more accurate than any other handheld navigational tool of its time. It was the first of many Suunto products built to withstand the harsh conditions of our native Finland.

In the near century since, Tuomas's spirit of innovation has continued to chart Suunto's course. From some of history's first dive computers and high-altitude wrist altimeters to today's GPS watches, Suunto remains a trusted companion for outdoor adventurers across the globe.

Supporting explorers, athletes, and weekend warriors alike remains our core mission – providing the tools to dive deeper, climb higher, and push the limits of human potential.

www.suunto.com

SOURCE Suunto