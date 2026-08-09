GearUP and Escape from Tarkov Partner to Enhance Online Gaming Experience for the New Season

SINGAPORE, Aug. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GearUP, a global game network optimization platform, and Escape from Tarkov, the acclaimed multiplayer tactical shooter, announced on August 4 a collaboration to help players enjoy a smoother and more reliable online experience as the game enters its new season.

With players connecting from different regions around the world, maintaining stable and responsive online gameplay has become increasingly important. Through this collaboration, GearUP will provide network optimization technology designed to improve connection stability, reduce latency, and minimize packet loss, helping Escape from Tarkov players achieve faster, stable connections and enjoy smoother, more immersed gameplay.

The partnership highlights a shared commitment to improving the online gaming experience for players worldwide. As multiplayer games continue to grow across regions and platforms, reliable connectivity has become a key part of delivering engaging and competitive gameplay. By combining Escape from Tarkov's intense gameplay experience with GearUP's intelligent routing technology, the collaboration aims to support a smoother connection experience for the global gaming community.

"The quality of an online gaming experience depends on more than just gameplay — a stable connection is essential," the GearUP Team said. "Working with Escape from Tarkov allows us to support players during an important moment for the game while continuing our mission of making online gaming experiences faster, smoother, and more accessible around the world."

Through its advanced network optimization technology, GearUP supports thousands of games across PC, mobile devices, consoles, and supported routers. The platform continuously optimizes network routes to help players adapt to changing internet conditions and enjoy more consistent online experiences..

To celebrate the collaboration, GearUP will provide free network acceleration for Escape from Tarkov from August 4 through August 11, 2026 (UTC). During this period, players can access GearUP's optimization service for the game without an active membership. Players can learn more about the dedicated Escape from Tarkov network optimization service and experience improved connectivity throughout the new season.

About GearUP

GearUP is a global game network optimization platform dedicated to improving online gaming experiences through intelligent routing technology. Supporting thousands of games across multiple platforms, GearUP helps players achieve faster, more stable connections and enjoy smoother gameplay worldwide.

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SOURCE GearUP