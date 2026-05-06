Gee Automotive Companies Completes Acquisition of 15 Dealerships from Jim Click Automotive Team and Tuttle-Click Automotive Group

SPOKANE, Wash., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gee Automotive Companies ("Gee") today announced the completion of its acquisition of 15 dealerships from the Jim Click Automotive Team and Tuttle-Click Automotive Group, effective April 28, 2026. The transaction includes nine dealerships in Southern Arizona operated as the Jim Click Automotive Team and six dealerships in Southern California operated as the Tuttle-Click Automotive Group.

All acquired dealerships will continue to operate under their existing names, brands, and locations, ensuring continuity for customers, employees, and manufacturer partners.

This acquisition expands Gee's presence in the Tucson, Arizona market to 10 rooftops, representing the Ford, Lincoln, Subaru, Hyundai, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram (CDJR), Mazda, and Nissan brands. In Southern California, Gee's footprint has grown to seven rooftops, representing the Ford, Lincoln, Honda, Hyundai, CDJR, and Mazda brands.

"Since acquiring Tucson Subaru in 2022 and Honda World in Westminster, CA in 2024, we have been looking for opportunities to expand in both the Tucson and Orange County markets." said Jeff Jackson. "The opportunity to purchase the Jim Click Automotive Team and Tuttle-Click Automotive Group in one transaction led to immediate scale and brand diversity in two key markets Gee has targeted for expansion."

"The opportunity to grow our presence in both Southern Arizona and Southern California in one transaction under two brand names with incredible legacies in the communities they serve is an opportunity that does not hit the market often. We're honored to continue their legacies, with our core principle of 'families serving families,' and we consider it a true privilege to do this," said Ryan Gee

Founded in 1983 by George Gee as a single Pontiac dealership in Spokane, Washington, Gee Automotive Companies has grown significantly under the leadership of CEO Ryan Gee and President Jeff Jackson. With this acquisition, the company now operates 75 franchises across 57 rooftops in five states: Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, and Arizona.

Media Contact:

Bob Williams

Director of Marketing and eCommerce

Gee Automotive Companies

925-724-7529

[email protected]

SOURCE Gee Automotive Companies