Gee Automotive Companies Earns #2 Spot Among Extra-Large Best Places to Work in Washington - Recognized by Puget Sound Business Journal

SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gee Automotive Companies is excited to announce that it has been ranked #2, among extra-large companies, on the prestigious 2025 "Best Places to Work in Washington" list by the Puget Sound Business Journal.

This esteemed recognition is driven entirely by confidential employee surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace, which measure satisfaction across key workplace dimensions like leadership, communication, career development, and work–life balance.

Gee Automotive's employees celebrate being the #2 Best Place to Work in Washington among Extra- Large companies.

"This recognition is really about our people," said Ryan Gee, CEO of Gee Automotive Companies. "We're fortunate to have such an incredible team that brings passion and dedication to work every day. Our goal has always been to create a place where people feel supported, respected, and excited about what they do—and it's our employees who make that possible."

Gee Automotive Companies operates 41 dealerships and 47 new-vehicle franchises throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, and Arizona. Despite this rapid expansion, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to a family-first culture grounded in collaboration, integrity, and professional development.

"We're honored to be recognized among the top workplaces in Washington," added Jeff Jackson, President of Gee Automotive Companies. "Every member of our team contributes to an environment where excellence is standard, and care for both our people and customers remain our foundational values."

This accolade underscores Gee Automotive's dual commitment to customer satisfaction and employee wellbeing. Through recent investments in advanced technology, comprehensive training, and community engagement, the company continues to elevate its reputation as both an industry leader and a top employer in the region.

About Gee Automotive Companies

Founded in 1983 by George and Theresa Gee in Spokane, Washington, Gee Automotive Companies has grown into one of the largest and fastest-growing privately held automotive groups in the Pacific Northwest. Today, the company operates 41 dealerships and 47 new-vehicle franchises across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, and Arizona. Guided by its philosophy "Be great, not big," Gee Automotive is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences while nurturing a supportive and empowering workplace culture.

