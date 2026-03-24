Gen and OpenClaw Team Co-Host Post-RSA Event Showcasing the Future of Safe AI Agents

Event will preview new AI assistants and approaches to verifying, monitoring, and securing AI in real-world environments

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI agents move rapidly from experimentation into real-world use, ensuring they are safe, reliable, and trustworthy has become one of the defining challenges of this new era. To help address this, Gen (NASDAQ: GEN) will co-host an exclusive post-RSA event with members of the OpenClaw team on March 26 in San Francisco's Financial District. The event will bring together leading builders, founders, and security experts to explore and experience the future of safe AI agents.

Gen x OpenClaw Post-RSA Event: The Future of Safe AI Agents

The gathering will offer a rare, hands-on preview of the emerging OpenClaw security ecosystem and the technologies shaping the next generation of agent-powered systems.

"AI agents are moving quickly from concept to real-world action, making security and trust critical," said Howie Xu, Chief AI & Innovation Officer at Gen. "I'm excited to have Josh Avant from the OpenClaw security team and other first movers in agentic AI join us for this conversation. This event brings together the teams building the infrastructure needed to make agents safe and gives attendees a chance to see it in person."

Building the Trust Layer for AI Agents

As AI agents gain the ability to take action on behalf of people, trust becomes paramount. To help build the trust layer for this new chapter in AI, in February Gen launched the Agent Trust Hub (ATH). The ATH is a collection of AI security capabilities designed to help verify agents and skills before they act and monitor their behavior during execution, giving developers and people greater confidence in how AI systems operate and execute.

At the event, Gen will provide a preview of how this trust layer works in practice and how it integrates with OpenClaw to support secure, real-world deployment of AI personal assistant agents. Attendees will have the opportunity to test early implementations and see how trust and safety are enforced in real time with the future generation.

A First Look at the Future of Trusted AI Personal Assistant Agents

While much of the industry has focused on making AI agents more powerful, this event centers on a more urgent question: How do we make them safe and powerful at the same time?

Together, Gen and OpenClaw team members will showcase how security, trust, and accountability are becoming a foundational layer for agentic AI. This work helps enable systems that can operate reliably in real-world environments.

Attendees will experience:

A preview of safe AI agent infrastructure

A look at how OpenClaw is enabling secure, deployable agent systems at scale

Insights from the builders actively shaping this ecosystem

Event Details

What: Gen x OpenClaw Post-RSA Event: The Future of Safe AI Agents

Who: Gen, OpenClaw, and leading AI and security experts

When: March 26, 2026, 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: San Francisco Financial District (location shared upon registration)

Format: Fireside chat, builder panel, and hands-on product preview

To register and experience the future of safe AI agents firsthand, request to attend at luma.com/3kmgn0zk?tk=4O9d33. Space is limited and attendance is subject to approval.

About Gen

Gen (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted consumer brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, MoneyLion and more. The Gen family of consumer brands is rooted in providing financial empowerment and cyber safety for the first digital generations. Today, Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately and confidently for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy, identity protection and financial wellness to nearly 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at GenDigital.com.

Gen

Media Contact

Brittany Posey

[email protected]

SOURCE Gen Digital Inc.