Gen Launches the Fearless Planet Index

New Cyber Safety intelligence hub gives people a live, daily view of the scams and cyber threats shaping online life around the world

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global leader dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its family of trusted consumer brands, including Norton, Avast, LifeLock and MoneyLion, today launched the Fearless Planet Index (FPI), a continuously updated Cyber Safety intelligence hub that provides real-time insights into scams, cyber threats and identity risks, helping people understand where threats are emerging and how to protect themselves.

Gen Digital's Fearless Planet Index

A Regional Weather Map for Digital Risk

People check the weather before deciding what to wear or whether it's safe to travel. Until now, there hasn't been an equivalent way to understand the digital risks forming around us. Powered by telemetry from the Gen Threat Labs, the Fearless Planet Index transforms billions of real-world security signals into an interactive view of today's digital threat landscape. Like weather radar tracking storms as they develop and move, the FPI helps people see where digital risks are emerging, which scams are most active and how those patterns evolve over time.

With the FPI, people can:

Select a country to explore its most prominent scams, malware threats and identity alerts

See whether each threat or alert has increased, decreased, remained stable or appeared as new since the previous day

Open detailed profiles explaining each threat or alert and, where applicable, providing practical guidance to help people protect themselves

Storms Brewing: Online Shopping Scams in the US, Dating Scams in Europe

In the United States, online shopping scams rank among the most prevalent consumer scams tracked by the FPI in July, as cybercriminals increasingly impersonate trusted retailers through fake websites, sponsored social media ads, search results and promotional emails offering products at unusually low prices.

Meanwhile, the data shows online dating scams brewing across Europe, including Germany, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, the Czech Republic and other countries, as cybercriminals increasingly exploit online relationships to build trust before manipulating victims into sending money or sharing sensitive personal information.

The FPI not only tells which scams and threats people should look out for, it gives practical advice on how to protect yourself. For example, for those Americans who are getting ready to shop online for fall fashion and back-to-school, tips include:

Shop with retailers you know or research unfamiliar websites by checking independent reviews before making a purchase.

Look closely at the website. Check the URL for misspellings, and make sure the site includes legitimate contact information, shipping details, and a clear return or refund policy.

Pay with a credit card or another payment method that offers buyer protection. Avoid paying by bank transfer, cryptocurrency , gift cards or other irreversible payment methods.

And for those in Europe looking for late summer love, the FPI provides dating scam tips such as:

Be cautious if they avoid video calls, refuse to meet, or ask to move the conversation off the platform quickly.

Never send money, gift cards, crypto , or account details to someone you have not met in real life, no matter how convincing their story sounds.

, or account details to someone you have not met in real life, no matter how convincing their story sounds. Keep your dating profile private where possible and avoid sharing personal details, financial information, or intimate photos too early.

Fearless Planet Index Reveals Phishing as the Primary Scam Threat Worldwide

The FPI tracks the most prominent threats across 245 countries and territories. Early insights show phishing as the most prevalent scam category globally. Specific threats, including online shopping, dating, tech support and financial scams, vary considerably between countries. This country-level variation allows people to look beyond the global picture and understand which threats are currently most prominent where they live.

At launch, the FPI shows:

120M+ phishing attacks detected in the latest 30-day snapshot

80%+ of categorized threats were scams or malicious advertising rather than traditional malware

Online shopping scams rank among the most prevalent named scams across North America and Europe, reflecting how cybercriminals increasingly target everyday online purchases

While phishing is the leading scam globally, the mix of threats varies by country and region, giving people a localized view of the digital risks they are most likely to encounter

North America recorded the highest average digital risk (29.6%), followed closely by Europe (28.5%), Asia-Pacific (27.4%), Middle East & Africa (25.6%), and Latin America (22.0%)

Visit the Fearless Planet Index at http://fpi.gendigital.com/

About Gen

Gen (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted consumer brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, MoneyLion and more. The Gen family of consumer brands is rooted in providing financial empowerment and cyber safety for the first digital generations. Today, Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately and confidently for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy, identity protection and financial wellness to nearly 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at GenDigital.com.

About the Gen Threat Labs

Gen Threat Labs is the Cyber Safety research team within Gen, focused on uncovering and analyzing the latest digital threats and scams worldwide. Rooted in data, research, and technical expertise, the team identifies patterns and risks that shape the evolving cyber landscape. Their insights power the security technologies that protect people across Gen's portfolio of trusted brands, including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, and others.

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SOURCE Gen Digital Inc.