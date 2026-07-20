MoneyLion One Launches Premium Banking Helping Everyday Americans Earn More from Every Paycheck

New monthly membership bundles daily cash back, high-yield savings, scam and identity theft protection, and managed investing

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyLion today announced the launch of MoneyLion One, a premium financial membership program empowering hardworking Americans to earn more from every paycheck. Members access daily cashback, fee-free investing and high-yield savings (coming late summer), along with a suite of personalized financial and identity theft protection tools. Currently, more than half of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. These benefits are designed to reduce financial stress today while accelerating long-term financial health.

MoneyLion One makes premium banking tools accessible to everyone through one powerful membership. Members access daily cashback, fee-free investing and high-yield savings (coming late summer), along with a suite of personalized financial and identity theft protection tools.

"Our vision for MoneyLion One is to make premium banking tools accessible to everyone through one powerful membership - helping more people build healthier, stress-free financial lives. When people make MoneyLion their financial home, they gain access to perks that traditional institutions reserve only for higher income consumers," said Tim Hong, Global Head of Financial Wellness Technology at Gen. "MoneyLion One helps hardworking Americans every step of the way toward reaching their financial goals."

MoneyLion One members now receive:

1% daily cash back on qualifying debit purchases

3.64% APY on Savings (coming soon)

America's best identity protection powered by LifeLock's proprietary alert algorithms

Coverage up to $25,000 for stolen funds, up to $1 million in coverage for lawyers and experts

Identity Restoration Support Specialists should identity theft occur

No international transaction fees

No monthly managed investment fees

The Platform Behind the Membership

Most financial apps tell you what has already happened to your money. MoneyLion One looks to the future. It is the premium layer of a platform that's an always-on financial sidekick, continuously monitoring your income, bills, spending, and cash flow. Powered by advanced algorithms, it anticipates what's coming before it happens and delivers personalized recommendations, insights, and financial products that help you take action with confidence. Instead of reacting to financial surprises, members can stay one step ahead - reducing financial stress and building healthier financial lives.

Pricing and Availability

MoneyLion One rewards everyday banking behavior with extraordinary value. Members who set up at least $500 in monthly direct deposits receive the full membership at no cost, making it more accessible than other memberships with similar benefits. Even without direct deposit, anyone can access all the benefits for just $9.99 per month. This pricing model removes one of the biggest barriers to premium financial services, making sophisticated financial tools accessible to a much broader audience.

This launch is the first iteration of a powerful financial hub supported by MoneyLion's vision of financial health for everyone. We're excited to share more of the products and services still to come.

Learn more at www.moneylion.com/one

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a leading financial technology platform and part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock and more. MoneyLion powers the next generation of personalized products, content, and marketplace technology through its top-rated consumer finance super app, and premier embedded finance platform for enterprise businesses. Consumers gain control of their finances with an innovative suite of products to save, borrow, spend, and invest, seamlessly integrating the best offers and content from MoneyLion and its 1,300+ enterprise partners into one unified experience. Its mission is to give everyone the power to make their best financial decisions. Learn more at www.moneylion.com.

Media Contact:

Ray Marek

Gen

[email protected]

SOURCE Gen Digital Inc.