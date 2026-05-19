Gen to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN), a global leader dedicated to powering Digital Freedom, today announced that Vincent Pilette, Chief Executive Officer of Gen, and Natalie Derse, Chief Financial Officer of Gen, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Jefferies Software, Internet, & AI Conference in Newport, California on May 27, 2026

in Newport, California on May 27, 2026 Evercore TMT Global Conference in San Francisco, California on June 2, 2026

in San Francisco, California on June 2, 2026 Bank of America Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, California on June 3, 2026

For more information on Gen, visit Investor.GenDigital.com.

About Gen

Gen (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted consumer brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, MoneyLion and more. The Gen family of consumer brands is rooted in providing financial empowerment and cyber safety for the first digital generations. Today, Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately and confidently for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy, identity protection and financial wellness to nearly 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at GenDigital.com.

Investor Contact Media Contact Ben Lu Audra Proctor Gen Gen [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Gen Digital Inc.