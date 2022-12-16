Gender reassignment surgery market size to grow by 8.52% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increase in number of people opting for sex change surgeries globally will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Gender reassignment surgery market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gender Reassignment Surgery Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Andrew Ives., Boston Children's Hospital, Boston Medical Center, British United Provident Association Ltd., Chettawut Plastic Surgery Center, CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Costhetics Pty Ltd., Moein Surgical Arts, Mount Sinai Centre for Transgender Medicine and Surgery (CTMS), Oregon Health and Science University, Penn Medicine, Phuket International Aesthetic Centre (PIAC), Plastic Surgery Group of Rochester, Rumer Cosmetic Surgery, Sava Perovic Foundation Surgery, Swedish Health Services, Thai Medical, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp., Regents of the University of Michigan , among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Type (male to female and female to male), end-user (hospitals and clinics), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

In 2017, the gender reassignment surgery market was valued at USD 364.68 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 189.76 million. The gender reassignment surgery market size is estimated to grow by USD 321.48 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 10.73%, according to Technavio.

Gender reassignment surgery market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global gender reassignment surgery market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as technological advances and improving the quality of services. Technavio's report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Boston Medical Center - The company offers gender reassignment surgeries such as Neovaginoplasty.

British United Provident Association Ltd. - The company offers gender reassignment surgeries such as genital surgery and breast or chest surgery.

Chettawut Plastic Surgery Center - The company offers gender reassignment surgeries for men and women.

Global gender reassignment surgery market – Market dynamics

Major drivers

Increase in the number of people opting for sex change surgeries globally

Favorable government policies

Increasing insurance coverage for gender reassignment surgical procedures

Key challenges

High cost of surgeries

Rise in incidence of sex change regret

Side effects of gender reassignment surgeries

The gender reassignment surgery market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this gender reassignment surgery market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gender reassignment surgery market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gender reassignment surgery market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gender reassignment surgery market across North America, Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gender reassignment surgery market vendors

Related Reports:

The surgical site infection control market size is expected to increase by USD 1.48 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (superficial incisional SSI, deep incisional SSI, and organ or space SSI) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The surgical dressing market size is expected to increase by USD 905.57 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (primary dressing, secondary dressing, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Gender Reassignment Surgery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 149 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 321.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key countries US, Canada, Thailand, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Andrew Ives., Boston Childrens Hospital, Boston Medical Center, British United Provident Association Ltd., Chettawut Plastic Surgery Center, CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Costhetics Pty Ltd., Moein Surgical Arts, Mount Sinai Centre for Transgender Medicine and Surgery (CTMS), Oregon Health and Science University, Penn Medicine, Phuket International Aesthetic Centre (PIAC), Plastic Surgery Group of Rochester, Rumer Cosmetic SurgeryÂ , Â Sava Perovic Foundation Surgery, Swedish Health Services, Thai Medical, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp., and Regents of the University of Michigan Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

