GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Investors Who Suffered Losses May Be Eligible to Participate in Securities Class Action

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 3, 2026

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) common stock between April 16, 2025 and May 4, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The lawsuit alleges that GeneDx Holdings Corp. misled investors about the expected benefits and financial impact of its acquisition of Fabric Genomics, an AI-driven genomic interpretation company.

Investors who suffered losses during the Class Period may have legal rights and should be aware of the August 3, 2026 deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Why Was GeneDx Sued?

According to the complaint, GeneDx announced in April 2025 that it would acquire Fabric Genomics in a transaction valued at up to $51 million. GeneDx represented that the acquisition would expand its addressable market, create multiple scalable revenue streams, and transform genomic data into a recurring revenue-generating platform.

After the acquisition closed, GeneDx continued to represent that Fabric's interpretation-as-a-service model would create recurring software-based revenue streams and generate efficiencies with GeneDx's existing business.

The complaint alleges that these statements led investors to believe that the Fabric acquisition would improve GeneDx's financial performance and create meaningful strategic and operational benefits. According to the lawsuit, however, defendants allegedly knew, or recklessly disregarded, significant problems concerning Fabric's viability that would negatively affect GeneDx's business and operations.

The complaint alleges that GeneDx's public statements concerning the acquisition and its expected benefits were therefore materially false or misleading.

What Happened to GeneDx Stock?

The complaint alleges that the truth concerning Fabric Genomics and GeneDx's financial outlook emerged on May 4, 2026, when GeneDx reported its first-quarter 2026 financial results.

GeneDx disclosed that it had missed revenue estimates for both its exome and genome testing lines.

The Company also significantly reduced its full-year 2026 revenue guidance:

Previous guidance: $540 million–$550 million

$540 million–$550 million Updated guidance: $475 million–$490 million

GeneDx additionally disclosed a $31.2 million impairment loss attributable to Fabric Genomics.

Following these disclosures, GeneDx's stock price declined $33.42 per share, or approximately 49.2%, according to the complaint.

What Is the GeneDx Fabric Genomics Class Action About?

The lawsuit alleges that GeneDx failed to disclose material information concerning the viability of Fabric Genomics and the Company's ability to achieve the financial and strategic benefits it had attributed to the acquisition.

The complaint alleges that GeneDx's representations about Fabric's recurring revenue potential, addressable market, and synergies with GeneDx's core business were materially misleading because defendants allegedly knew of significant problems affecting Fabric's viability.

The lawsuit seeks damages on behalf of investors who purchased GeneDx common stock during the Class Period.

What Was the Fabric Genomics Acquisition?

Fabric Genomics is an AI-driven genomic interpretation company. GeneDx announced in April 2025 that it planned to acquire Fabric in a transaction valued at up to $51 million.

According to GeneDx's public statements, the acquisition was intended to expand the Company's addressable market and create scalable, recurring software-based revenue opportunities through Fabric's interpretation-as-a-service model.

The complaint alleges that GeneDx did not adequately disclose material problems affecting Fabric's ability to deliver those anticipated benefits.

Why Did GeneDx Stock Fall Nearly 50%?

According to the complaint, GeneDx's stock fell approximately 49.2% after the Company reported first-quarter 2026 results on May 4, 2026.

The disclosure included several negative developments:

GeneDx missed revenue estimates for its exome and genome lines; the Company reduced its full-year 2026 revenue guidance by approximately $65 million at the midpoint, from $545 million to $482.5 million; and GeneDx disclosed a $31.2 million impairment loss attributable to Fabric Genomics.

The complaint alleges that these disclosures revealed problems that had not been adequately disclosed to investors during the Class Period.

Who May Be Eligible?

The proposed class includes investors who purchased or otherwise acquired GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) common stock between April 16, 2025 and May 4, 2026.

If you purchased WGS common stock during this period and suffered losses, you may have rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is an investor appointed by the court to represent the interests of the proposed class throughout the litigation.

Investors do not have to serve as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any future recovery if the lawsuit is successful.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is August 3, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the GeneDx class action about?

The lawsuit alleges that GeneDx misled investors about the expected financial and strategic benefits of its acquisition of Fabric Genomics, including the potential for recurring software-based revenue and synergies with GeneDx's core business.

What is Fabric Genomics?

Fabric Genomics is an AI-driven genomic interpretation company that GeneDx agreed to acquire in April 2025 in a transaction valued at up to $51 million.

Why did GeneDx stock fall in May 2026?

According to the complaint, GeneDx's stock fell after the Company reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results, lowered its full-year revenue guidance, and disclosed a $31.2 million impairment loss attributable to Fabric Genomics.

How much did GeneDx lower its revenue guidance?

GeneDx lowered its full-year 2026 revenue guidance from $540 million–$550 million to $475 million–$490 million.

How much did WGS stock decline?

According to the complaint, GeneDx's stock price declined $33.42 per share, or approximately 49.2%, following the May 4, 2026 disclosure.

Who can participate in the GeneDx lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired GeneDx common stock between April 16, 2025 and May 4, 2026 may be eligible to participate in the proposed securities class action.

Do I have to become lead plaintiff?

No. Investors do not have to seek appointment as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any future recovery if the litigation is successful.

Does it cost anything to participate?

Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Investors never pay attorneys' fees or litigation expenses. If there is a recovery, defendants will pay attorneys' fees and expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the GeneDx securities class action may submit an inquiry through Robbins LLP's website, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or call (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP