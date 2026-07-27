Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) Investors Who Suffered Losses May Be Eligible to Participate in Securities Class Action; Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Recovering Your Assets

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 4, 2026

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) securities between February 24, 2026 and May 26, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The lawsuit alleges that Verra Mobility made materially false or misleading statements regarding its relationship with a key customer, the expected renewal of a major commercial contract, and the Company's projected financial performance.

Investors who suffered losses during the Class Period may have legal rights and should be aware of the August 4, 2026 deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Why Was Verra Mobility Sued?

The complaint alleges that Verra Mobility misled investors regarding its business prospects and the stability of its Commercial Services segment.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period the Company:

represented that it expected continued growth in its Commercial Services business and maintained confidence in its full-year 2026 financial outlook;

expressed confidence regarding the renewal of important contracts with major rental car ("RAC") customers;

projected continued growth in its rental car tolling business;

failed to disclose material information concerning the status of its relationship with Avis Budget Group ("Avis"), including the risk that a key contract would not be renewed; and

minimized the possibility that major rental car customers could replace Verra's services with in-house technology or alternative providers.

The complaint alleges that investors purchased Verra Mobility securities at artificially inflated prices because these material risks were not fully disclosed.

What Happened?

According to the complaint, on May 26, 2026, Verra Mobility announced that it had received a termination notice from Avis Budget Group and, as a result, lowered its full-year 2026 financial outlook.

The complaint further alleges that on June 1, 2026, the Company announced the unexpected transition of President and Chief Executive Officer David Roberts.

Following the May 26 announcement, Verra Mobility's stock price declined from $13.08 per share on May 26, 2026, to $3.85 per share on May 27, 2026—a decline of approximately 71% in a single trading day.

Who May Be Eligible?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) securities between February 24, 2026 and May 26, 2026.

If you purchased Verra Mobility stock during this period and suffered losses, you may have rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is an investor appointed by the court to represent the interests of all members of the proposed class throughout the litigation.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to participate in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later results in a settlement or judgment.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is August 4, 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Verra Mobility class action about?

The lawsuit alleges that Verra Mobility failed to disclose material information regarding the status of its relationship with Avis Budget Group, the likelihood of renewing an important commercial contract, and the impact those issues could have on the Company's financial outlook and future growth.

Why did Verra Mobility stock fall in May 2026?

According to the complaint, Verra Mobility disclosed that it had received a termination notice from Avis Budget Group and lowered its full-year 2026 financial guidance. The Company later announced a leadership transition involving its Chief Executive Officer. Following the initial disclosure, the Company's stock declined by approximately 71%.

Who can participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased Verra Mobility securities between February 24, 2026 and May 26, 2026 may be eligible to participate in the proposed securities class action.

Do I have to become lead plaintiff?

No. Investors do not have to seek appointment as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any future recovery if the litigation is successful.

Does it cost anything to participate?

Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Investors pay no attorneys' fees or litigation expenses. If there is a recovery for shareholders, defendants pay expenses and fees.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Verra Mobility securities class action may submit an inquiry through Robbins LLP's website, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Strong corporate governance isn't just good business, it's essential to maintaining investor trust. We believe fiduciaries should be accountable for their decisions and that shareholders deserve honesty, transparency, and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP