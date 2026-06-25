Generation Lab Launches SystemAge™ 2.1, The First Biological Age Test with Female & Male-Specific Versions

New release of the world's leading preventative health measurement platform adds unique sex-specific aging analysis, skin and mitochondrial function tracking, and a longitudinal trend view that shows how patients age over time

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Generation Lab today announced the general availability of SystemAge™ 2.1, the next release of its preventative health measurement platform and the first biological age test to offer dedicated female and male versions. To learn more, go to www.generationlab.com.

Built on more than two decades of aging research from co-founder Prof. Irina Conboy, PhD, previously of UC Berkeley, SystemAge 2.1 measures 460+ biomarkers across 21 organ systems from a single needle-free blood draw, with 99% accuracy validated across 1,605 test cases.

Why female and male versions matter.

Generation Lab's published research has shown that men and women age along different timelines, with different biological drivers and different leverage points for intervention. Until now, biological age tests have used a single model for both, missing those differences entirely.

"SystemAge is the fastest growing preventative health diagnostic in the world - with 750+ clinics in 18 countries and growing," said Alina Su, CEO and Co-Founder of Generation Lab. "With SystemAge 2.1, we're giving clinicians the only test that reflects the science we've spent decades proving: that aging is sex-specific, organ-specific, and personal. That makes the measurement more useful and the insights more powerful, whether the goal is slowing aging or catching disease before a symptom shows."

What's new in SystemAge 2.1:

Male and female-specific testing across the same 21 organ systems

New organ coverage for Skin & Connective Tissue, Reproductive System, and Mitochondrial Function

A longitudinal trend view that shows how each system is aging over time and where intervention will have the greatest impact

Earlier detection of accelerated aging in specific organs, before clinical symptoms appear

Per-organ tracking of treatment efficacy for NAD+, peptides, stem cells, TPE, hormones, and lifestyle protocols

Doctor consultation with personalized Longevity protocol design based on users aging profile

Breakthrough science: Biological Noise.

SystemAge 2.1 is built on Generation Lab's proprietary Biological Noise measurement. Rather than relying on linear methylation clocks, which peer-reviewed research has shown to fail in disease and diverse populations, Generation Lab measures the standard deviation of DNA methylation values across age-dysregulated cytosines. As people age and disease develops, methylation patterns that should remain stable begin to fluctuate. That noise is the cleanest signal of biological aging available today.

The approach was published in Aging: The Journal of Clinical and Experimental Research on Aging, validated against healthy and disease cohorts, and outperforms DunedinPACE and PhenoAge across accuracy, sensitivity, specificity, and clinical balance.

Used by 750+ clinics in 18 countries.

SystemAge is currently deployed in more than 750 clinics worldwide, including Boulder Longevity Institute, Eterna Health, BioReset Medical, and Extension Health. The platform has documented an average 5.5-year biological age reduction following stem cell protocols and 10.4 years of immune system reversal following Therapeutic Plasma Exchange.

Now Available!

SystemAge™ 2.1 is available immediately to existing Generation Lab partner clinics and to new clinical partners through the company's onboarding program. Clinics can request a demo at www.generationlab.com.

About Generation Lab

Generation Lab is a longevity diagnostics company co-founded by Prof. Irina Conboy, PhD, inventor of the rejuvenating effects of parabiosis and a pioneer of age reversal through plasma exchange. The company owns the largest human biological aging data library, over 600M+ epigenetic aging datasets and is the only platform to pass a double-blinded clinical trial with peer-reviewed publication. Generation Lab is backed by Accel and Samsung and other leading investors.

SOURCE Generation Lab