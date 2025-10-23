Generation Lab Raises $11M Seed Round as SystemAge™ Becomes World's Fastest-Growing Longevity Diagnostic

Among the top 1% of startup raises, the round will accelerate adoption of the SystemAge breakthrough aging diagnostic platform across 275+ clinics and tens of thousands of people worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Generation Lab , the company delivering breakthroughs in longevity science, today announced the completion of an $11 million seed funding round, bringing total funding to $15 million and placing the company in the top 1% of all startup seed raises. Led by Accel, the round also includes notable investors Samsung Next, Zone2, EDM legend Steve Aoki's Aoki Labs, NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo's Build Your Legacy (BYL) Ventures, and actor Simu Liu's Markham Valley Ventures.

Less than ten months post-launch, Generation Lab has achieved remarkable commercial traction with its SystemAge™ quantification of biological age—health of 19 organ systems/functions from intact primary blood results—that is based on discovery of the physiologic non-linear curve of DNA methylation aging. SystemAge greatly improves on alternatives that make predictions from man-made graphs after transforming data in a biologically arbitrary way. In less than a year of operation, the company has signed over 275 clinics worldwide, amassed more than 300 million human-aging data points, and achieved 99.9% diagnostic accuracy, providing for the first time a clinically relevant capacity for meaningful, well-controlled healthspan optimization—the next frontier in global and personalized medicine.

Market Leadership Through Clinical Adoption

SystemAge™ has rapidly gained adoption across diverse healthcare settings, from leading academic medical centers to boutique wellness practices. The platform is trusted by renowned longevity physicians, professional athletes, and celebrities, with early advocates including leading longevity experts Professors David Sinclair and George Church of Harvard Medical School, Dr. Adeel Khan, award-winning author Dr. Michael Roizen, and Aubrey de Grey.

"We're witnessing a fundamental shift from reactive to proactive healthcare—led by consumers," said Alina Su, CEO and Co-founder of Generation Lab. "Our explosive growth, from zero to 275+ clinic partners in under a year, demonstrates that both clinicians and consumers are hungry for actionable aging insights. This funding allows us to accelerate our mission of making longevity diagnostics the standard of care globally. We're not just measuring aging; we're creating the roadmap to reverse it."

"Generation Lab is shaping the future of the longevity industry," said Kerry Wang, Partner at Accel. "Alina, Michael, and Irina are building with conviction and credibility in a space that demands both. Their SystemAge™ platform combines solid science with strong commercial progress, creating a new category in data-driven healthcare. This is only the beginning."

Revolutionary Science Driving Results

SystemAge™ measures the progression of biological aging across 19 distinct physiological systems (cardiovascular, reproductive, immune, fibrotic, metabolic, regenerative, etc.), with comprehensive mechanistic insights that enable effective personalized intervention strategies. The platform's breakthrough dataset has already established striking causality between SystemAge-found biological dysregulation—noise and disease-propensity—later confirmed in clinical tests that would not have been otherwise prescribed to pre-symptomatic individuals. In contrast to subjective so-called biological clocks that make correlative predictions from biologically arbitrary numbers with decades-large errors, SystemAge objectively and accurately quantifies changes critical for health from intact primary data. Interestingly, 70% of tested individuals were found to be biologically older than their chronological age, and sadly, company founders age 1.5 times faster than investors.

"What sets SystemAge™ apart is our systems-based approach to aging measurement using what we're calling 'biological noise,'" explained Dr. Irina Conboy, Co-founder of Generation Lab and renowned aging researcher at UC Berkeley. "While other platforms offer disease biomarkers, we've developed the first preventive health test detecting signals before symptoms appear. This is the most comprehensive aging diagnostic, analyzing how multiple organ systems age in concert. Our proprietary algorithms, trained on hundreds of millions of data points, don't just tell you how old you are—they reveal which specific systems are aging fastest and provide precise interventions to reverse the process."

Proven Clinical Impact

Real-world clinical data demonstrates SystemAge™'s ability to guide effective interventions. Clinical studies of SystemAge before versus after MUSE Stemcell treatment have shown 13.6 years of brain age reversal and 4.9 years of reproductive system age reversal. Anti-inflammatory diets and targeted fasting protocols can measurably slow organ aging, while optimized exercise regimens can reverse heart and immune system biological age by multiple years within six months.

The platform is detecting aging signals before symptoms appear, enabling truly preventative care pathways that could transform healthcare economics and patient outcomes.

About Generation Lab

Founded by renowned aging researcher Dr. Irina Conboy, Generation Lab is pioneering the future of longevity diagnostics through its flagship SystemAge™ platform. The company's mission is to create the Ageless Generation by providing the most comprehensive, accurate, and actionable aging diagnostics available. Based in San Francisco, Generation Lab serves over 275 clinic partners worldwide. For more information, visit www.generationlab.com .

