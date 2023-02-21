Generative AI Global Market Report 2023: Rising Applications of Novel Technologies Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generative AI Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Software and Services); By Technology; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global generative AI market size is expected to reach USD 200.73 billion by 2032, according to a new study by the publisher. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



An increasing number of technologies like super-resolution, text-to-video conversion, and text-to-image conversion and growing proliferation for the modernization of workflow across several industries and mainly in BFSI and healthcare are key factors influencing the growth of the global market over the anticipated period.



In the last few decades, the IT sector has seen tremendous growth with the rapid adoption of AI-based systems across different verticals to enhance their productivity and agility. Also, the rising popularity of generative AI for assisting chat-bots to hold effective conversations & boosting the satisfaction of consumers is further likely to contribute positively to the growth of the market.



Generative AI has capabilities to make use of unsupervised learning algorithms for effective spam detection and preprocessing of various data stages such as removing noise from visual data to improve the quality of pictures. Hence, various large market players are progressively focusing and investing in the development and introduction of new generative AI platforms and services, which is creating high growth opportunities for the market. For instance, in December 2022, Picsart launched its powerful new generative AI tools that create new objects & scenes in the images. It will serve as very crucial and helpful tools for marketers to place their products in different scenes.



Generative AI Market Report Highlights

Services segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the anticipated period owing to an increase in several concerns related to data losses and security breaches.

Transformers segment held a significant market revenue share in 2022 on account of rapid growth in the adoption of a large number of transformer applications and growing need for natural language processing.

Media & entertainment led the industry in terms of revenue in 2022, which is mainly accelerated by the increasing prevalence of high-quality graphics and real-time virtual creation and use of Ai to create advertisement designs.

North America dominated the market and accounted for a significant share in 2022 due to the continuously growing number of digital fraud activities, especially in financial services companies in countries like U.S. and Canada .

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Growing Demand to Modernize Workflow Across Industries

Rising Applications of Novel Technologies

Restraints and Challenges

Lack of Skilled Workforce and High Implementation Cost

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $200.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.2 % Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Genie AI Ltd.

Synthesia

MOSTLY AI Inc.

Google LLC

Rephrase.ai

Adobe

Meta

Oracle Corporation

Alibaba Cloud

Baidu Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

Samsung Electronics

Intel Corporation

Siemens

Salesforce

NVIDIA

SAP SE

SAS Institute.

