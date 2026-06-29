GenerativeX Closes $4 Million Series A

Capital to Globally Scale Its Forward Deployed Engineer Model

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GenerativeX, Inc. today announced the close of a $4 million Series A round led by Nissay Capital, with participation from Salesforce Ventures, Angel Bridge, DeepCore, and SMBC Venture Capital.

Since its founding in June 2023, GenerativeX has grown to serve more than 80 enterprise clients across financial services, health sciences, manufacturing, and telecommunications. The company deploys dedicated teams of Forward Deployed Engineers, or FDEs, who are also domain experts and work directly with client teams. GenerativeX's FDEs write production code themselves, applying their business acumen to quickly deliver working solutions to clients and stakeholders.

Use of Proceeds

1. Market Expansion: Scaling teams in the United States to serve more enterprises across North America.

2. Talent Growth: Hiring senior leaders, consultants, and FDEs to meet growing demand without compromising quality.

3. Acquisitions and Partnerships: Pursuing opportunities that deepen and broaden GenerativeX's value proposition.

Focus Areas

1. AI Strategy for the Board Level: Helping executives convert AI investment into measurable results.

2. Building In-House AI Capabilities: Helping clients develop AI solutions internally, reducing long-term dependence on external vendors.

3. AI Risk and Security: Enabling enterprises to move quickly on AI while maintaining governance, compliance, and security.

"Coding agents are reshaping how every business is run, not just how software gets developed. What enterprises need is a partner who can take them all the way from strategy to working product. We've done that for some of the world's largest companies, and this round lets us scale that model further," said Rei Araki, Founder and CEO of GenerativeX.

"We backed Rei's first venture, and we're proud to back him again. Most organizations are still figuring out how to make AI work at scale. GenerativeX has already cracked that problem for major enterprises. We believe they're the team to define what enterprise AI looks like globally," said Yusuke Ito, Senior Capitalist, and Zhi Li, Capitalist, both at Nissay Capital.

"GenerativeX consistently delivers real business impact for clients. We've seen it firsthand through our work together on Agentforce deployments. They are one of the strongest teams bringing enterprise AI to life at scale, and we're excited to keep building on this partnership," said Sho Yamanaka, Principal at Salesforce Ventures.

Media Contact

GenerativeX, Inc. — Public Relations

[email protected]

https://generativex.com

About GenerativeX, Inc.

GenerativeX deploys agentic AI solutions for the world's largest enterprises. Its Forward Deployed Engineer teams work side by side with clients across multiple industries, supporting them from AI strategy and implementation through production code. Founded in 2023, GenerativeX has offices in San Francisco, New York, and Tokyo.

SOURCE GenerativeX