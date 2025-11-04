GenerativeX Introduces "ExelenceAI" - The AI Agent for Deal-Ready Financial Modeling in Excel

Built for investment bankers and valuation experts, ExelenceAI automates LBO, M&A, and DCF models, bringing generative AI precision to the core of financial analysis

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GenerativeX today announced the U.S. launch of ExelenceAI , an AI-powered Excel add-in that brings generative intelligence directly into spreadsheets. Built by former investment bankers and consultants, ExelenceAI enables financial professionals to automate financial modeling, data analysis, and project management — all within the familiar Excel environment.

ExelenceAI operates as a native Excel add-in, allowing users to automate tasks, generate insights, and refine results simply through natural language instructions. From complex LBO and M&A models to DCF valuations, deal schedules, WBS charts, and performance dashboards, the AI agent handles advanced workflows seamlessly.

"ExelenceAI bridges the gap between traditional spreadsheets and generative AI," said Rei Araki, CEO of GenerativeX. "We're empowering investment bankers, private equity professionals, and finance teams to model deals, run valuations, and analyze outcomes smarter, faster, and with greater precision — without ever leaving Excel."

Key Features

Deal-Level Modeling AI Agent: Automates financial workflows across LBO, M&A, and DCF models, as well as business plans and complex transaction analyses.

Automates financial workflows across LBO, M&A, and DCF models, as well as business plans and complex transaction analyses. Natural Language Prompting : Describe your task in plain English — from formatting to complex model builds.

Describe your task in plain English — from formatting to complex model builds. Runs Directly Inside Excel: No upload, no download, no copy-paste. ExelenceAI operates natively with 100% Excel compatibility, maintaining your firm's formulas, macros, and formatting.

No upload, no download, no copy-paste. ExelenceAI operates natively with 100% Excel compatibility, maintaining your firm's formulas, macros, and formatting. Advanced Data Functions: Extract and standardize data from web pages, PDFs, and documents into clean, model-ready Excel sheets.

Extract and standardize data from web pages, PDFs, and documents into clean, model-ready Excel sheets. Dynamic Workflow: Generate, refine, and iterate on outputs in real time.

Generate, refine, and iterate on outputs in real time. Enterprise-Grade Security: All processing runs on Microsoft Azure with end-to-end encryption and zero data leakage.

All processing runs on Microsoft Azure with end-to-end encryption and zero data leakage. Full Audit Trail: Track every change, roll back instantly, and maintain transparent version history.

For Financial and Business Professionals

Designed for analysts, accountants, and consultants, ExelenceAI accelerates workflows such as LBO and DCF modeling, credit memo generation, and KPI dashboarding. Early adopters report reducing model build time by over 70%.

Quick Setup

Install the ExelenceAI add-in from Microsoft Office Add-ins Store. Sign up and retrieve an access token from https://app.excelence.ai . Connect via Excel ribbon and start typing commands.

A two-week free trial is available now for U.S. users.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

https://generativex.com

GenerativeX builds AI agents that help financial institutions transform how they analyze, operate, and make decisions. With offices in New York and San Francisco, the company enables banks, investment firms, and insurers to harness generative AI across critical workflows, from modeling and valuation to reporting and risk management. With a proven record of delivering secure, enterprise-grade AI solutions, GenerativeX integrates AI agents into daily financial operations with precision, reliability, and measurable impact.

SOURCE GenerativeX