Generator market to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% by 2027: Growth opportunities led by AKSA Power Generation, Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The generator market size is forecast to increase by USD 19,891.16 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.04%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the generator market was valued at USD 34,267.56 million. The growth of the market will be driven by rapid industrialization and growing construction equipment demand, growing instances of power grid failure, and increasing incidence of natural calamities that causes power outages.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Generator Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by type (stationary and portable), end-user (industrial, commercial, and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America).

Segmentation by type (stationary and portable)

Stationary: Low-capacity stationary generators are commonly used in small facilities where the total load is low and the generator runs for a short duration. These generators are more affordable and require less space compared to high-power generators, and they can fulfill most energy needs. There is a high requirement for backup generators in industrial buildings to maintain uninterrupted business operations during power outages. The backup power from these generators helps run critical equipment and safety systems, ensuring normalcy before the utility grid supply is restored. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the stationary generator market during the forecast period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., AKSA Power Generation, Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Cooper Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Cummins Inc., Doosan Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Holdings Inc., General Electric Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Kubota Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Multiquip Inc., PR INDUSTRIAL Srl, Siemens AG, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in this generator market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the generator market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the generator market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the generator market across APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , North America , and South America

, and , , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of generator market vendors

Generator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19891.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.87 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, Nigeria, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., AKSA Power Generation, Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Cooper Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Cummins Inc., Doosan Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Holdings Inc., General Electric Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Kubota Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Multiquip Inc., PR INDUSTRIAL Srl, Siemens AG, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global generator market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global generator market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Types Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Types Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Stationary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Stationary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Stationary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Stationary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Stationary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Portable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Portable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Portable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Portable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Portable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Nigeria - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Nigeria - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Atlas Copco AB

Exhibit 112: Atlas Copco AB - Overview



Exhibit 113: Atlas Copco AB - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Atlas Copco AB - Key news



Exhibit 115: Atlas Copco AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Atlas Copco AB - Segment focus

12.4 Briggs and Stratton LLC

Exhibit 117: Briggs and Stratton LLC - Overview



Exhibit 118: Briggs and Stratton LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Briggs and Stratton LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Caterpillar Inc.

Exhibit 120: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Cooper Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Cooper Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Cooper Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Cooper Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Cummins Inc.

Exhibit 127: Cummins Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Cummins Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Cummins Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Cummins Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Doosan Corp.

Exhibit 131: Doosan Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Doosan Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Doosan Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Doosan Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Doosan Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 136: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 137: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 139: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

12.10 Generac Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 141: Generac Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Generac Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Generac Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Generac Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Generac Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 146: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 147: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 149: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.12 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Kohler Co.

Exhibit 159: Kohler Co. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Kohler Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Kohler Co. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Kohler Co. - Key offerings

12.15 Kubota Corp.

Exhibit 163: Kubota Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Kubota Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Kubota Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Kubota Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Kubota Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 168: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 171: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 173: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 176: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

