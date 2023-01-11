Generic drugs market size to increase by USD 176.25 billion; North America to contribute 37% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Generic Drugs Market by Type, Route Of Administration, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 176.25 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 7.11%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Generic drugs Market 2023-2027

By region, the global generic drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the presence of prominent generic pharmaceutical companies are driving the growth of the generic drugs market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The generic drugs market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Amgen Inc. - The company offers wide range of generic drugs such as Aimovig, Corlanor, Epogen, and Xgeva.

- The company offers wide range of generic drugs such as Aimovig, Corlanor, Epogen, and Xgeva. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - The company offers wide range of generic drugs such as Risperidone and Alendronate Tablets.

- The company offers wide range of generic drugs such as Risperidone and Alendronate Tablets. Baxter International Inc. - The company offers wide range of generic drugs such as Azactam and Brevibloc.

- The company offers wide range of generic drugs such as Azactam and Brevibloc. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - The company offers wide range of generic drugs such as Azacitidina, Bendamustina, and Bortezomib.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as rising drug patent expirations, low-cost alternatives, and increased outsourcing of drug discovery and development. However, stringent regulations are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into small-molecule generics and biosimilars. The small-molecule generics segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The antibiotics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 17,066.66 million . The rising prevalence of infectious diseases is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the development of antibiotic-resistant strains may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The rising prevalence of infectious diseases is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the development of antibiotic-resistant strains may impede the market growth. The anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 39.32 billion . The unmet need for safer biologics for RA is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the loss of patents may impede market growth.

What are the key data covered in this generic drugs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the generic drugs market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World.

, , , and Rest of World. A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of generic drugs market vendors.

Generic Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 176.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Biocon Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Cipla Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

