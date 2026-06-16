Genesis AI and LG CNS Enter Industry-First Strategic Partnership to Scale General-Purpose Robotics Across Enterprise Operations

Genesis Partners with LG CNS to Develop a Scalable Deployment Model for Full-Stack Robotics Across Industrial Environments

SEOUL, South Korea and PARIS and SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis AI, a global full-stack robotics company, and LG CNS, a leading Korean AI Transformation (AX) company, today announced a long-term strategic partnership. Under the partnership, the companies plan to evaluate and validate Genesis's AI-powered general-purpose robots for manufacturing and logistics use cases at LG operations in the U.S. as well as within LG CNS's broader portfolio of industrial customers in the U.S. initially, and globally in the future.

Eno, Genesis AI’s first general-purpose robot, performs complex, highly-dexterous tasks that LG CNS and Genesis AI plan to bring to operations as part of a strategic partnership.

Genesis AI is building the AI plus hardware universal platform that brings general-purpose robots capable of performing complex physical tasks across any environment to market at a massive scale. Partnering with companies that have proven robot integration and industrial deployment expertise is central to that strategy as global enterprises rely on companies like LG CNS to evaluate, install and operationalize new technologies. By building the ultimate scalable deployment model with LG CNS, Genesis AI is establishing the blueprint for how its general-purpose robots will reach enterprise customers globally.

"Working with LG CNS will help give companies around the world a clear path to deploying general-purpose robotics at enterprise scale," said Zhou Xian, Co-Founder and CEO of Genesis AI. "Physical AI will be the next AI transformation and LG CNS is the ideal partner to help usher in this next era. LG CNS's deep systems integration expertise across robot transformation, combined with its operational reach across LG and its customer network will help transform how work gets done across industries."

The Partnership

Genesis AI and LG CNS are entering a multi-phase cross-industry partnership to bring robots to high-value industrial complex environments and use cases starting in 2026. In its initial phase, the partnership will conduct a strategic evaluation across LG CNS's enterprise customers, including LG affiliates, to prioritize use cases. Genesis AI will identify where the dexterity, adaptability, and real-world generalization of its first general-purpose robot, Eno, can deliver business value at scale. This will result in a co-developed multi-phase rollout plan. Next, Genesis AI and LG CNS will execute a pilot to define their joint deployment playbook (workflow documentation, data collection, post-training, validation and more), which will leverage LG CNS's deep expertise as a robot and AI integrator. These activities will set up the parties to ultimately execute the full multi-phase rollout of Genesis AI's super-intelligent robots to LG Group affiliates and LG CNS customers across manufacturing, logistics and other labor-intensive sectors.

"At LG CNS, our role is to identify transformative technologies and help bring them into real-world operations at scale," said Sangyeob Park, CTO of LG CNS. "We believe Genesis' approach to general-purpose robotics will unlock new levels of generalization and automation across manufacturing, logistics and other complex environments with the AI+hardware platform approach. We're excited to partner with Genesis enabling us to deliver highly advanced robots optimized for industry-specific workflows."

LG CNS provides the integration layer required to bring robots into existing workflows at scale, as well as direct access to operational infrastructure across manufacturing, logistics and electronics. This partnership provides a huge opportunity for both organizations as many enterprise customer operations involve the kind of high-variation, dexterous manipulation that traditional automation has not been able to address. Genesis AI's GENE AI foundation model is built for exactly these conditions: it generalizes across tasks, and with each new task the system learns, it requires less data and less time than the last, allowing deployment velocity to compound as the partnership scales. This combined with Genesis AI's proprietary and industry-leading dexterous robotic hand, allows Genesis AI general-purpose robots to perform complex tasks with human-level manipulation.

About Genesis AI

Genesis AI is a global full-stack robotics company building general-purpose robots with human-level intelligence and capabilities through its in-house AI and hardware platforms. Led by a world-class team obsessed with excellence at every level, Genesis AI is pushing the boundaries of robotics and AI to unlock a new era of human productivity.

To learn more about Genesis AI, please visit genesis.ai. For press images and videos, please visit the press kit here.

About LG CNS

LG CNS is a leading Korean AX (AI Transformation) company that continues to pioneer various emerging technologies, including AI, robotics, cloud computing, data center, and smart engineering, encompassing smart factories and smart logistics, as well as digital marketing. The company also leads the market through innovative system integration (SI) and system management (SM) capabilities across finance, manufacturing, the public sector, and various other industries. For more information, please visit https://www.lgcns.com.

Genesis AI Media Contact

Jacqueline Hayes

Futurista Communications

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424-431-9562

SOURCE Genesis AI