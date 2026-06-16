Introducing Eno: Genesis AI's First General-Purpose Robot is Challenging Traditional Humanoid Design

Eno is designed and engineered in-house to bring together Genesis AI's full-stack AI and hardware platform into a single integrated system.

The company's radically minimalist robot is not built to look like humans, but to extend human capability.

PARIS and SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis AI, a global full-stack robotics company, today unveiled Eno, the company's first general-purpose robot. Eno is a next-generation robot that breaks free from traditional form factors through its minimalist design. GENE, Genesis AI's foundation model and the industry's most advanced robotic brain, will operate Eno as a true physical agent: reasoning, adapting and owning outcomes beyond pre-defined tasks. To build trust through transparency, Eno will be made available with an optional screen version with a cognitive interface that can show what the robot is thinking and doing in real-time, as needed. Eno represents the culmination of Genesis AI's full-stack approach to building robots that operate seamlessly across industrial and consumer environments, with human-level capabilities.

Genesis AI unveils Eno, its first AI-powered general-purpose robot designed to have human-level capabilities. Speed Speed

"The only path to creating a robot that can truly deliver value to society and excel in the real world is through intentional design and a single, comprehensive system," said Zhou Xian, Co-Founder and CEO of Genesis AI. "From day one we've approached our design and engineering through a production mindset built around bringing our hardware, software and intelligence together as a whole. Eno is an important step forward for what general-purpose robots can help society achieve, and Eno is just the beginning."

"What Genesis is building with Eno is a fundamentally new model for extending human capability through advanced robotics," said Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google and Genesis AI investor. "The combination of agentic intelligence, intuitive interaction, and the ability to operate alongside people in the physical world creates a system that can help individuals and organizations accomplish more. The breakthrough is not replacing human expertise, but amplifying it — making advanced robotics genuinely useful, accessible, and scalable across industries. That is how we will unlock one of the largest economic opportunities of the AI era."

A Robot Where Form Meets Function

Eno's design is guided by a philosophy of essentiality and intention. Every detail is shaped by how the robot works, moves and is manufactured. Rather than mimicking a fully-human appearance, Genesis AI designed Eno around human capability, prioritizing mobility, dexterity and real-world functionality.

Rising from Eno's wheeled base is a minimalist tower of articulated panels that can adjust the robot's height and reach in real time, and fold down for compact storage while not in use. At the center of the system are arms fitted with Genesis AI's proprietary dexterous robotic hands, which exactly match the form and function of human hands, so they can easily interact with the tools, objects and environments already designed with humans in mind. The result is a robot that is truly general-purpose and can operate wherever people work, from factories and laboratories to hospitals and homes.

"When designing Eno, we started with the question of what it needed to be," said Daniel Hundt, Head of Design at Genesis AI. "We reduced the form to its essential elements so that every detail serves a purpose, from the way it moves between environments, to the precision, range and sensitivity required to operate alongside people in the real world."

Bringing AI and Hardware into One Universal Platform

Eno was designed in tandem with GENE, Genesis AI's robotics-native AI brain, so that the body and brain are optimized as a single integrated system. GENE empowers Eno's hands with human-level dexterous manipulation to allow the robot to perform complex, long horizon tasks with millimeter-precision.

Unlike traditional robots that execute isolated commands, GENE gives Eno the ability to operate as a true physical agent capable of managing objectives from start to finish. Given a high-level goal, Eno can understand the context, retain memory, reason through changing conditions and dynamically plan and complete multi-step tasks over extended periods of time.

In real-world environments, this enables the robot to move beyond simple actions, and instead manage entire workflows, from keeping production lines stocked to preparing facilities for the next shift. By continuously interacting with surrounding systems, prioritizing tasks, and coordinating with people and machines, Eno functions as an active participant inside complex operations, rather than a tool limited to predefined motions.

Trust Through Transparency

To help forge a confident and collaborative working relationship between people and Eno, Genesis AI will be offering an optional screen version with a cognitive interface that can be built into the robot to display its intent, reasoning and operational state in real time. By making Eno's actions and decision-making visible to the people around it via its screen, the interface helps build trust and create more transparent human-robot interactions.

Customer Deployments This Year

Genesis plans to begin Eno's production and targeted customer deployments by the end of 2026. Eno will roll out first with industrial customers including manufacturing, logistics companies and laboratories, followed by service industry customers such as hotels and hospitals, with consumer home and outdoor applications to follow.

The introduction of Eno is the first step in Genesis AI's broader robot product roadmap, with additional embodiments currently in development. This announcement comes on the heels of Genesis AI recently debuting GENE, their foundational intelligence model showcasing the most complex tasks ever performed by robots.

Genesis has already raised $105 million in seed funding as it works to shape the future of general-purpose robotics. The company is backed by Eclipse, Khosla Ventures, Bpifrance and HSG, as well as visionary leaders including Eric Schmidt and Xavier Niel, and AI pioneers Daniela Rus and Vladlen Koltun.

About Genesis AI

Genesis AI is a global full-stack robotics company building general-purpose robots with human-level intelligence and capabilities. Led by a world-class team obsessed with excellence at every level, Genesis AI is pushing the boundaries of robotics and AI to unlock a new era of human productivity.

To learn more about Genesis AI, please visit genesis.ai. For press images and videos, please visit the press kit here.

Genesis AI Media Contact

Jacqueline Hayes

Futurista Communications

[email protected]

424-431-9562

SOURCE Genesis AI