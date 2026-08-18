Genesis Products to Debut New Oak and Walnut Collections at the International Woodworking Fair 2026

GOSHEN, Ind., Aug. 18, 2026 Genesis Products, a leading supplier of laminated panels and wood components, will debut its new Patina Oak Collection and Atelier Walnut Collection at the International Woodworking Fair (IWF) 2026, taking place Aug. 25–28, 2026, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Unveiled at Booth C1862 (Building C, Level 1), the two new decor collections combine timeless craftsmanship with contemporary design, offering cabinet, closet, and furniture manufacturers aesthetics that reflect today's design preferences.

The Atelier Walnut Collection's Havana colorway pairs bold cathedral grain with rich walnut tones for a refined, contemporary aesthetic.

Celebrating the launch of their new collections and EverPly+ product engineered with Garnica, Genesis Products will host a reception at its booth on Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 4–6 p.m., featuring drinks, appetizers, and a gift honoring the newest additions to the Funder by Genesis collections. Genesis will also participate in the IWF Power Walk: The Closets Edition, hosted by Eric Marshall from The Closet Training Institute, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Attendees can register to connect with Genesis and other leading exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations in the closets industry.

"IWF gives us the opportunity to showcase our manufacturing skills and design thinking while connecting with customers on another level," said Rina Harianto, 40 under 40 honoree and Product Manager at Genesis. "These collections represent our continued investment in design-forward surface solutions and a core-neutral philosophy, helping manufacturers create beautiful, coordinated interiors."

The Patina Oak Collection celebrates the character and beauty that develops over time. Featuring light oak tones that reflect today's shift toward warm, grounded interiors, the collection bridges tradition with progress and is available in three colors: Limed Oak, Bronzed Oak, and Weathered Oak.

The Atelier Walnut Collection captures the spirit of an atelier—where materials, craftsmanship, and design come together with purpose. With a bold cathedral grain and clean linear movement, the collection is designed for environments where every detail matters and is available in Havana, Siena, and Champagne colorways.

For more information about these launches, visit Genesis Products at IWF, Booth C1862 (Building C, Level 1) or visit funderamerica.com/woodgrains.

About Genesis Products, Inc.

Founded in 2002, Genesis Products is "Product Driven – People Powered" as a leading supplier of laminated panels and wood components for a variety of industries, including leading manufacturers in the Cabinet & Storage, Store Fixture, Office & Education, Recreational Vehicle, Furniture and Transportation industries. Our products and services include: laminated panels, panel processing, interior doors, cabinet doors and components, wrapped moldings, drawer parts, tables & bases, RV interior components, PET molded and foam core parts and thermal and acoustic products. Genesis operates facilities in Elkhart County, Indiana; Fort Wayne, Indiana and Keysville, Virginia, with fourteen plants across the Midwest and East Coast.

(Editor's Note: These two collections can also apply to the RV market)

SOURCE Genesis Products