Genie Space Edge Processor Achieves Space Heritage with Successful U.S. Space Force Mission

STERLING, Va., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibeos, a Trident Systems company, today announced that its Genie Space Edge Processor has successfully achieved space heritage following its operation during U.S. Space Force Victus Haze mission performing flawlessly. The milestone validates Genie as a flight-proven, high-performance edge-computing platform capable of delivering advanced onboard processing for national security, commercial, and civil space missions.

The successful mission marks a significant step in the evolution of space-based computing by bringing powerful computer vision autonomy directly to the spacecraft, while enabling AI-driven autonomy and real-time RPO mission processing in space

"Achieving space heritage is one of the most meaningful milestones for any flight computer," said John Moberly, Trident Chief Growth Officer for Space. "The successful operation of Genie on a U.S. Space Force mission demonstrates that high-performance edge computing can reliably operate in the demanding space environment while enabling a new generation of autonomous spacecraft capabilities."

The Ryzen GPU-based Genie was engineered to support compute-intensive applications, including:

AI and machine learning inference

Multi-sensor data fusion

Real-time image and signature processing

Space domain awareness

Autonomous Mission Execution

Demand for onboard computing continues to grow as spacecraft increasingly generate large volumes of data. Modern space missions require processing information where it is collected to reduce latency, conserve communications bandwidth, and improve operational responsiveness. Industry and government initiatives such as Victus Haze have similarly emphasized the importance of high-performance, radiation-tolerant computing for future autonomous space systems.

The Genie platform is designed to provide a scalable edge-computing architecture that supports evolving mission requirements while maintaining the reliability expected for spaceflight.

With demonstrated on-orbit performance now established and an already growing backlog of orders, Genie is positioned to support upcoming defense, commercial, and scientific missions requiring advanced onboard and AI/ML processing.

About Trident Solutions

Trident Solutions ("Trident"), a defense electronics platform backed by ATL Partners, is a trusted provider of aerospace and defense electronics and processing systems, including digital RF, optical command and control solutions, and atmospheric and airborne sensors. Trident's three operating divisions; Space Electronic Systems (SES), Integrated C4ISR Systems (ICS), and Optical Precision Systems (OPS) lead the company's agile development approach, enabling purpose-built systems that address mission-critical challenges across space, air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.tridsys.com

Media Contact:

John Moberly

[email protected]

SOURCE IBEOS