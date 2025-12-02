IBEOS Announces Milestone Delivery of Over 100 Space Batteries in First Three Quarters of 2025

DULLES, Va., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IBEOS, a leading innovator and manufacturer of space avionics, today announced a major delivery milestone: over 120 batteries have been delivered during the first three quarters of 2025, with 75 in the third quarter alone. This achievement underscores the company's accelerating growth and its commitment to providing reliable, scalable power solutions for the space market.

During 2025, IBEOS has expanded production capacity, strengthened operational efficiency, and deepened partnerships across the space sector. The demand for the company's battery systems highlights the market's need for dependable, radiation toleration, quick turn energy storage solutions. IBEOS' time from order to delivery for its battery products is one of the fastest in the industry- with time to flight delivery of less than two months from receipt of order, in some cases.

"Our deliveries this year demonstrate both the trust our customers place in us, and our growing ability to meet the demands of proliferated space constellations and high quantity orders," said John Bevilacqua, the company CEO. "The space market needs suppliers able to provide highly responsive delivery times, and IBEOS is demonstrating its ability to meet this demand."

IBEOS's battery solutions are targeted for customers that require radiation tolerance and built-in protection features to support critical space missions. The flight-proven IBEOS Modular Battery Product Line has standard products that range from 275 Whr up to 1100 Whr in capacity. As IBEOS looks ahead to the final quarter of 2025 and beyond, the company continues to invest in scaling its capabilities while maintaining the quality and performance that its customers rely on.

About IBEOS

Based in Dulles, Virginia, IBEOS provides high-performance avionics designed for space applications. IBEOS' manufacturing facility has expanded to 18,000 square feet in 2025. For more information, please visit www.ibeos.com, or reach out to us at [email protected].

