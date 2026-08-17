Genpact Named as One of the World's Most Sustainable Companies by TIME for Second Consecutive Year

Recognition reflects Genpact's commitment to responsible innovation, measurable client impact, and a more sustainable future

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), the Agentic Operations company, today announced it has been named one of TIME magazine's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026 for the second consecutive year. The recognition highlights Genpact's financial performance and transparent sustainability reporting, supported by the ongoing commitment of its global workforce to responsible, purpose-driven work.

Genpact has been included on TIME's list of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2026.

Compiled by TIME and Statista Inc., the ranking evaluates companies through a multistep methodology covering more than 20 key performance indicators. Assessment areas include sustainable business practices, public commitments and external ratings, reporting and transparency, and environmental and social stewardship. More than 5,800 of the world's largest and most influential companies across 43 countries and 20 industries were assessed, with the top 750 selected based on each company's overall sustainability score, revenue, market capitalization, and public prominence.

"Being named to TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026 list for the second consecutive year reflects the rigor our teams bring to sustainable, responsible growth every day," said Balkrishan "BK" Kalra, President and CEO, Genpact. "As we help clients scale agentic and AI-driven solutions, we do so with deep operational context and accountability for measurable outcomes — driving high standards of responsibility, transparency, and impact, both for our clients and us."

For Genpact, the recognition reinforces a data-driven approach to sustainability, anchored by transparent, externally recognized ESG reporting and continued investment in the people who carry that work forward. The company continues to upskill and develop its global workforce, equipping teams with the technologies and capabilities to apply AI and advanced digital tools responsibly — helping clients operate more efficiently while advancing Genpact's own sustainability goals.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is the Agentic Operations company, where applied AI meets context-rich process intelligence. We run and transform mission-critical operations for global enterprises. Genpact's Agentic Operations are grounded in decades of operating core business processes at scale across finance, supply chain, banking, insurance, and more. Our flywheel of advanced technology, trusted data foundations, and deep ecosystem partnerships moves enterprises rapidly from experimentation to scale. AI agents bring speed and precision, human experts bring judgment, and together they deliver outcomes clients can measure.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Keith Gordon

Genpact Media Relations

+1-917-204-9952

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact