Georgia Forestry Foundation Presents $85,000 to Brantley County Family Connection for Wildfire Recovery

FORSYTH, Ga., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Forestry Foundation (GFF) presented an $85,000 grant to Brantley County Family Connection to help more than 30 families recovering from the historic Highway 82 Fire repair and replace wells, septic systems and other essential infrastructure.

Left to Right: Tim Lowrimore, GFA/GFF; Magdalene Santana, BCFC Board Member; Fairiby Frye, BCFC Board Member; Shawn DeRome, Rayonier; Jake Hickox, AgSouth Farm Credit and Scott Griffin, Superior Pine Products Company

Earlier this year, Brantley County experienced the most destructive wildfire for residential property loss in Georgia history. According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, the Highway 82 Fire destroyed 110 homes, damaged another 27 homes, and burned 22,419 acres of land before it was fully contained. At the same time, Georgia firefighters battled the nearby Pineland Road Fire, which burned an additional 10,000 acres, which placed an extraordinary strain on first responders, emergency personnel and communities across South Georgia.

"Our industry is navigating some turbulent times right now," said Tim Lowrimore, President and CEO of the Georgia Forestry Association. "What happened in Brantley County reminds us that forestry is more than an industry, it's a community. The overwhelming generosity shown through the Georgia Forestry Foundation's first-ever wildfire relief fund reflects a spirit of altruism that has always been at the heart of Georgia forestry. It's a powerful reminder that our mission reaches beyond managing forests—it includes strengthening the communities that depend on them."

In April, GFF established the Forest Wildfire Recovery Fund to provide direct, practical assistance to forest landowners, families, wildland firefighters, first responders and rural communities affected by the fires in Brantley County and across South Georgia. The Foundation launched the fund with a $10,000 commitment and invited Georgia's forestry community and partnering organizations to join the recovery effort, who in turn responded by contributing approximately $150,000.

Brantley County Family Connection's trusted local relationships and on-the-ground knowledge position the organization well to direct resources where they will make the greatest impact.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Georgia Forestry Foundation for its generous donation and unwavering commitment to helping Brantley County recover from the Highway 82 fire," says Fairiby Frye, Brantley County Family Connection Board chairman. "These funds are vital in ensuring families and individuals can return to safe and appropriate housing quickly. As recovery efforts continue and the needs of our community grow, this support will make a meaningful difference to help citizens rebuild and move forward."

The Forest Wildfire Recovery Fund was created to help communities recover after disasters like the Highway 82 Fire. GFF will continue working alongside Brantley County Family Connection and other impacted communities as recovery continues.

About the Georgia Forestry Foundation

The Georgia Forestry Foundation (GFF), established in 1990, is a 501(c)(3) organization that acts as the educational arm of the Georgia Forestry Association. Their mission is to sustain Georgia's forests through funding and support of leadership development, policy studies, and education to enhance the economic, environmental, and community value of working forests for Georgia. For more information, visit www.gfagrow.org.

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SOURCE Georgia Forestry Foundation