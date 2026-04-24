Georgia Forestry Foundation Launches Forest Wildfire Recovery Fund

FORSYTH, Ga., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfires are causing significant damage across South Georgia, threatening homes, forestland, property, and rural livelihoods. In response, the Georgia Forestry Foundation (GFF) is launching the Forest Wildfire Recovery Fund to provide direct, practical support to communities, forest landowners, and rural families impacted by wildfire and related disaster recovery needs. The Foundation will seed the fund with an initial investment of $10,000. Those interested in supporting the effort may donate online at www.gffgrow.org/wildfire-recovery.

As of April 23, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission, the Pineland Road Fire in Clinch County was estimated at 31,307 acres and 10% contained. In Brantley County, the Highway 82 Fire had burned more than 5,000 acres and was 15% contained. Across the affected area in Brantley County, 90 homes had been lost, and an estimated 700 homes were threatened. Hundreds of brave firefighters, wildfire experts, and cooperating agencies are actively working to contain these fires. Drought conditions, downed timber from Hurricane Helene, low humidity, and high winds are making suppression efforts especially difficult.

"When disaster strikes rural Georgia, we have a responsibility to support," said Tim Lowrimore, President & CEO of the Georgia Forestry Association and Georgia Forestry Foundation. "These wildfires have already caused real losses for families, landowners, and communities across South Georgia. This fund gives people a practical way to help, and it allows us to direct support where it can make a meaningful difference."

Gifts designated to the Forest Wildfire Recovery Fund will be used to support Georgia forest landowners, families, wildland firefighters, first responders, and communities impacted by wildfire. Support may include direct recovery grants, cleanup and restoration assistance, reforestation support, or other immediate needs connected to damage and recovery.

Funds will be distributed through a documented review process based on need, impact, and eligibility. The Foundation will also work with state agencies, local community leaders, and partners to help ensure support reaches affected families, landowners, and communities as directly and responsibly as possible.

While recovery efforts are beginning, wildfire response remains active and dangerous. On April 22, Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for 91 Georgia counties in response to the ongoing South Georgia wildfires and directed the Georgia Forestry Commission and other state agencies to mobilize necessary resources to assist with active response efforts. The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless renewed. The emergency declaration is in addition to the State Forester's burn ban order for the same 91 counties, which prohibits prescribed burning, yard debris burning, and agricultural burning in the affected area during the order period.

The State of Emergency also allows the Georgia Department of Defense to mobilize Georgia National Guard troops and resources for response and recovery efforts. Federal Emergency Management Agency Fire Management Assistance Grant declarations have been approved for the Pineland Road Fire in Clinch and Echols counties and the Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County. State agencies, including the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Department of Agriculture, are also supporting wildfire response efforts.

Make a gift today to support wildfire recovery for Georgia's forestry communities by visiting gffgrow.org/wildfire-recovery. GFF is grateful to the Georgia Forestry Commission, firefighters, first responders, local officials, state and federal partners, and community volunteers working to protect lives, property, and forestland. For active wildfire information, emergency updates, or to coordinate supply or resource donations, please visit the Georgia Forestry Commission's Current Wildfire Information and Resources page.

About the Georgia Forestry Foundation

The Georgia Forestry Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the long-term sustainability of Georgia's working forests and the communities that depend on them. Through education and leadership development, market development, landowner outreach, and research, the Foundation works to strengthen the connection between the state's 22 million acres of working forests, strong rural economies, and a sustainable future for Georgia.

Media Contact:

Matt Hestad

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SOURCE Georgia Forestry Foundation