Georgia-Pacific Names Nick Trainer Vice President, Market Sales of GP PRO

ATLANTA, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-Pacific today announced that Nick Trainer has been named vice president, market sales of GP PRO. In this role, Trainer will lead market sales strategy and execution, strengthen customer partnerships, and drive growth across the business.

"I'm excited to have Nick rejoin the Georgia-Pacific family. His strong leadership experience and deep knowledge of our industry will help us continue to deliver superior value to our customers," said Nate Medina, senior vice president and general sales manager, GP PRO.

Today, Georgia-Pacific named Nick Trainer vice president, market sales of GP PRO. Trainer will lead market sales strategy and execution, strengthen customer partnerships, and drive growth across the business.

Prior to rejoining GP PRO, Trainer served as senior vice president of sales and marketing at Handgards, a manufacturer and supplier of foodservice disposable products focused on food safety and cross-contamination prevention.

During his 18-year tenure at Georgia-Pacific, Trainer held several leadership roles, including Southern regional sales manager and vice president and general manager of the GP PRO Tissue and Wiper business. In that role, he drove significant growth of the Compact tissue business, led the launch of multiple new products across categories, and advanced key investments in manufacturing. He also helped shape category strategy, strengthen customer engagement, and accelerate innovation across GP PRO.

Earlier in his career, Trainer held sales leadership roles at Unisource and Kimberly-Clark.

About GP PRO

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. The company operates approximately 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates nearly 80,000 jobs indirectly. GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific, manufactures and sells well-known brands like enMotion®, Compact®, Angel Soft® Professional Series, Brawny®, Dixie®, Pacific Blue™ and the KOLO® Smart Monitoring System. GP PRO products meet restroom, foodservice, and break room needs for office buildings, healthcare, foodservice, high traffic, lodging, retail, and education facilities, plus a wide range of industrial and manufacturing facilities in North America. For more information, visit: gppro.com.

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Quilted Northern®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®.

Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: news.gp.com . Follow Georgia-Pacific on LinkedIn, Meta, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Georgia-Pacific