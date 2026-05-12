Georgia‑Pacific Announces Plans to Expand Premium Tissue Capacity

Investments Reinforce Company's Commitment to Growing Retail Bath Tissue and Towel Business

ATLANTA, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To better meet growing customer and consumer demand for premium bath tissue and paper towels, Georgia-Pacific today announced that it has begun final engineering and planning for additional structured paper machines and associated converting equipment. The company expects to shorten project schedules and optimize capital deployment by leveraging existing site infrastructure and is evaluating its facilities in the central and western portions of the U.S. Site selections will be announced at a later date.

Georgia-Pacific has started final engineering and planning for additional structured paper machines and associated converting equipment to better meet growing customer and consumer demand for premium bath tissue and paper towels.

This represents a significant step in evaluating how and when these investments would support long‑term growth across both branded and private‑brand product portfolios. Georgia‑Pacific anticipates beginning construction following completion of engineering and the company's board of manager's authorization, with a first machine targeted to begin operations in late 2028 and a second machine following thereafter.

"These efforts reflect our continued confidence in the long‑term growth of premium paper products and our commitment to invest alongside our customers to meet that demand," said Vivek Joshi, executive vice president for Georgia-Pacific's Consumer Products Group. "They also underscore our longstanding track record of investing in our manufacturing network, expanding our market presence and creating lasting value for our customers."

These investments would further reinforce Georgia-Pacific's commitment to their brands, such as Angel Soft®, Quilted Northern®, Sparkle®, and Brawny®, while continuing to grow our premium private‑brand partnerships. In recent years, Georgia‑Pacific has invested in new paper machines in Naheola, Alabama, (2018); Palatka, Florida, (2020); Green Bay, Wisconsin, (2024); and Wauna, Oregon (expected 2026).

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Quilted Northern®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers.

Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: news.gp.com . Follow Georgia-Pacific on LinkedIn, Meta, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Georgia-Pacific