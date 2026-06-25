Georgia Power continues to offer options to connect customers to solar

New Customer Identified Resource programs expand how commercial and industrial customers can support their sustainability efforts; Company has procured more than 2,200 megawatts of new solar in last two years through CARES program

ATLANTA, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power has opened enrollment for the new Clean and Renewable Energy Subscription Customer Identified Resource (CARES CIR) program, which the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) approved in the 2025 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) stipulated agreement. As part of Georgia Power's commitment to clean energy, Georgia Power routinely seeks utility-scale and distributed solar generation resources through competitive request for proposals (RFP) processes, in which renewable energy project developers bid in a project. Commercial and industrial customers can then subscribe to the CARES program where they receive renewable benefits associated with those projects. CARES CIR is a customer-driven expansion on this procurement and subscription concept that allows commercial and industrial customers to identify and submit additional renewable energy projects to Georgia Power at prices that will create value for all Georgia Power customers.

Interest in CARES subscriptions continues to grow as more customers look for ways to support renewable energy. By allowing customers to bring forward their preferred renewable energy projects, the CARES CIR program expands access to renewables while preserving benefits and maintaining protections for all Georgia Power customers. Once projects are approved, Georgia Power establishes long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with qualified developers and works with participating customers to execute subscription agreements.

"The CARES CIR program represents the next step in giving our customers more choice and flexibility in how they meet their sustainability goals," said Wilson Mallard, director of renewable development for Georgia Power. "By enabling customers to identify and subscribe to renewable energy projects that align with their priorities, we're expanding access to clean energy while maintaining reliability and value for all of our customers across Georgia."

CARES CIR, which is approved for up to 3,000 additional megawatts (MW) of renewable energy projects, divides projects into two distinct programs:

CARES CIR Utility-Scale allows eligible metered customers with annual energy demands above 3 MW to subscribe to renewable projects larger than 6 MW.





allows eligible metered customers with annual energy demands above 3 MW to subscribe to renewable projects larger than 6 MW. CARES CIR Distributed Generation allows eligible metered commercial and industrial customers with smaller annual energy demands between 1 MW and 3 MW to subscribe to locally sourced solar projects in Georgia ranging from 250 kilowatts to 6 MW in size. The program will be filed through the traditional Distributed Generation RFP process, with a Notice of Intent period and application window expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Georgia Power Expands CARES Utility-Scale Programs

Last year, Georgia Power announced PSC approval of 1,068 MW of new solar PPAs and 91 MW Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) under the CARES 2023 RFP. Recently, two additional CARES 2023 RFP solar PPAs totaling 385 MW were filed for approval with the PSC, bringing the CARES 2023 RFP total to more than 1.4 gigawatts, pending final PSC approval.

Through the CARES 2025 RFP, approved in the 2022 IRP, Georgia Power has signed five contracts for 752 MW. The PPAs were selected by Georgia Power following a competitive solicitation overseen by an independent evaluator and PSC staff. The facilities will be located throughout Georgia and include:

Appling County: 20-year PPA providing 78 MW of solar capacity

20-year PPA providing 78 MW of solar capacity Decatur County: 30-year PPA providing 130 MW of solar capacity

30-year PPA providing 130 MW of solar capacity Jefferson County: 25-year PPA providing 194 MW of solar capacity

25-year PPA providing 194 MW of solar capacity Sumter County: 30-year PPA providing 200 MW of solar capacity

30-year PPA providing 200 MW of solar capacity Warren County: 25-year PPA providing 150 MW of solar capacity

To learn more about the CARES program, including the new CARES CIR process, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/CARES.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power offers rates below the national average, focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power