Georgia Power, Department of Energy and elected officials celebrate the future of energy production at Plant Bowen

Northwest Georgia power plant has served customers since 1971;

Investments in efficiency and technology include advanced air emissions controls and beneficial reuse of coal ash;

Company building new natural gas units totaling nearly 1,500 MW and 500 MW of battery energy storage

ATLANTA, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since bringing the first unit online in 1971, Plant Bowen has been an essential piece of Georgia Power's diverse generation mix, providing reliable energy for the state as it has grown over the decades, and it has become one of the most advanced coal-fired power plants in the world. Leaders from Georgia Power this week joined the Department of Energy (DOE), as well as elected officials and community leaders, to celebrate the legacy of the plant, as well as the exciting improvements planned and underway as the company reinvests and expands operations at the plant to meet Georgia's growing energy needs. During a ceremony on Tuesday at the plant, the company marked the start of construction of two new combined-cycle natural gas units which will add nearly 1,500 megawatts (MW) of reliable generation. Georgia Power also highlighted its broader investments at Plant Bowen, including a new 500 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) as part of the company's strategy to meet Georgia's growing electricity demand.

Southern Company and Georgia Power host the Department of Energy, as well as elected officials and community leaders, to celebrate the future of Plant Bowen on July 28, 2026 at the plant near Euharlee, Ga. The power plant, which has served Georgia since 1971, is being expanded with new natural gas generation and battery energy storage systems.

The new investments at Plant Bowen are part of Georgia Power's plan to meet increased demand for electricity in the coming years through projects and programs approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC). As the company builds the energy infrastructure needed for a growing state, it remains focused on lowering rates and keeping energy costs stable and predictable. As part of this strategy, in February, Southern Company and the Department of Energy's Office of Energy Dominance Financing announced an up to $26.5 billion loan package to support eligible projects across Georgia and Alabama, including investments in reliable generation, transmission, and grid modernization. The loan guarantee supports projects selected through DOE's financing review process to strengthen America's energy infrastructure while delivering affordable, reliable, and secure energy for the American people. Over the approximately 30-year term of the loans, customers are expected to realize an estimated $7.3 billion in electricity savings.

"For more than 50 years, Plant Bowen has been about more than just megawatts – it has been a source of pride and a cornerstone of the Northwest Georgia community, providing high-quality careers and a positive economic force for this entire region," said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power at the event. "As we celebrate the new investments we're making to serve our customers across the state, and the future of this incredible plant alongside our partners from the Department of Energy and many local, state, and federal officials, we remain committed to making growth work for our customers with higher reliability and lower rates. I'm excited for what comes next at Plant Bowen, and for our entire state, as we continue to work together for a better Georgia for the next generation."

With the approval of the Georgia PSC, Georgia Power continues to expand its diverse generation mix to serve customers and meet growing energy demand with the addition of new natural gas generation, battery energy storage, nuclear uprates, investments in hydropower, as well as transmission system improvements and grid enhancements across the state. In addition to the new units at Plant Bowen, additional natural gas generation projects are planned or underway at sites such as Plant Wansley, Plant McIntosh and Plant Yates, with thousands of megawatts of additional battery energy storage systems also under development, and more than 1,000 miles of new transmission lines planned in the coming years across the state.

Most recently, Georgia Power announced the completion of the Moody Battery Facility, located just outside of Valdosta, Ga., capable of 49.5 MW of battery storage, which can be deployed back to the grid over a four-hour period. This flexible energy storage system matches the output of the nearby Moody solar facility and adds resiliency to the state's power grid. Read more here.

Plant Bowen – as well as Plant Scherer near Juliette, Ga. – are among the most advanced coal-fired power plants in the world, with Georgia Power investing billions of dollars over the decades to reduce emissions and comply with environmental regulations. In recent years, the company has added state-of-the-art technology to reduce the environmental footprint of those facilities such as scrubbers, selective catalytic reduction systems and baghouses. This investment has resulted in reductions in main air emissions by more than 95% over the past few decades.

Additionally, Georgia Power continues to research new and innovative ways to reuse coal ash that are beneficial for customers and communities. The company currently recycles 85% of all ash and gypsum, including more than 90% of fly ash, which it produces from operations for various beneficial uses such as concrete production as well as other construction products. Beneficial use can produce positive environmental, economic and performance benefits such as reduced use of resources, reduced cost of coal ash disposal, and improved strength and durability of building materials. Plant Bowen is currently home to the Ash Beneficial Use Center, a collaboration with Southern Company Research and Development and the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), as well as Georgia Power's first beneficial use facility which was the largest of its kind at the time of construction in 2022.

Plant Bowen's Community Impact

Plant Bowen has been a cornerstone and major employer in Northwest Georgia for decades. The plant employs more than 400 people today and Georgia Power expects approximately 1,000 construction workers to be onsite supporting construction of the new natural gas and BESS facilities.

The investment at Plant Bowen is expected to more than double the plant's contribution to property tax revenues in Bartow County. Additionally, Georgia Power, the non-profit Georgia Power Foundation, and individual employees at Plant Bowen have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent years to local organizations with major fundraisers supporting local schools and education organizations, Toys for Tots of Bartow County, foster care programs and local food banks. The Plant Bowen chapter of the Citizens of Georgia Power, a volunteer organization of Georgia Power employees, retirees, and their spouses dedicated to community service, have donated more than 8,000 hours of community service since 2021.

As the plant continues to serve Georgia Power customers, so too are employees at the plant dedicated to serving Euharlee and the surrounding community.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power offers rates below the national average, focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power