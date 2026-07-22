Georgia Power to serve OpenAI project in Effingham County

OpenAI commits to supporting the power grid with up to 1,000 MW of flexible demand response;

Lowering power use at scale will help ensure reliable electric service for all customers when demand is highest

ATLANTA, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Georgia continues to grow and attract new investment and jobs, Georgia Power continues to work to ensure that growth benefits all Georgia Power customers. Today, AI research and deployment company OpenAI announced its plans for a new project in Effingham County, Georgia – about 45 minutes outside of Savannah – which will be served by Georgia Power. The project is expected to create thousands of new jobs and billions of dollars in new investment for the local community. Read more about the announcement here: Building AI infrastructure with the Effingham County community | OpenAI

As outlined in OpenAI's announcement, OpenAI will pay the full infrastructure and electric service costs to serve its facility and will fulfill requirements for long-term energy contracts and include financial assurances designed to protect Georgia Power customers. This approach is aligned with the updated rules and regulations first approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) in January 2025, which sit at the center of Georgia Power's industry-leading strategy to meet the needs of large-energy users while also delivering lower rates and higher reliability for all customers. Read more about this robust strategy in the Georgia Power Customer Protection Pledge.

In addition, OpenAI, which is expected to need approximately 3,200 megawatts (MW) of power for its new facility, has agreed to provide up to 1,000 MW of flexible demand response where it will reduce its power use in times of high demand, meaningfully supporting reliability across Georgia Power's system. Under the 25-year agreement, Georgia Power will have the ability to reduce energy delivered to the OpenAI facility during certain times to support the stability and reliability of the electric grid. This demand response resource will also allow the company to invest in fewer new generation resources to serve future growth, providing savings for customers in the long term. Georgia Power's load flexibility agreement with OpenAI is among the largest single-facility demand response commitments in the country.

"We appreciate the leadership and thoughtfulness of the OpenAI team as they prepare to bring significant investment and cutting-edge technology to Georgia," said Aaron Mitchell, senior vice president of Strategic Growth for Georgia Power. "At Georgia Power, we are working every day to help ensure that growth from data centers and other large-energy users brings value for our customers through higher reliability and lower prices. Companies like OpenAI are making real commitments when it comes to responsible operation and development and demonstrating the benefits that these facilities can bring to Georgia communities. We're excited to work with OpenAI, Effingham County and local partners on this significant project."

In recent years, with new residents moving to the state and large-energy users like data centers and manufacturers choosing Georgia, Georgia Power has moved quickly to anticipate and effectively manage growth with the Georgia PSC. This process includes conducting rigorous reviews of large-load contracts as they are reached with customers – such as the one with OpenAI currently – with Georgia PSC Staff. This industry-leading strategy is helping protect residential and small business customers, and has helped deliver the company's earlier base rate freeze as well as a plan to provide annual savings of $102 for the typical residential customer beginning in 2029.

To learn more about how Georgia Power is keeping energy reliable and affordable for millions of Georgia homes and businesses, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power