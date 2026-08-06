Georgia Power Generation employees keep reliable energy flowing throughout the hottest days of summer

Company recognizing importance of power plant workers in August during Generation Appreciation Month

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- August often includes some of the hottest days of summer, when energy demand is at its highest, and Georgia Power is committed to keeping power flowing when it matters most. Across the state, more than 1,100 power generation employees work around the clock to operate, maintain and support the company's diverse fleet of energy resources, helping keep power flowing to millions of homes and businesses. The company marks Generation Appreciation Month in August as a time to recognize the dedicated professionals who power Georgia every day, ensuring that families, businesses, and communities thrive, even during the most challenging conditions.

"When our customers flip the light switch or adjust their A/C systems to just the right temperature this summer, there are thousands of employees working hard to make that happen," said Rick Anderson, senior vice president and senior production officer at Georgia Power. "As Georgia grows, and the demand for electricity increases, we're working hard to ensure that we have the power plants, and people, we need to deliver reliable and affordable energy for customers around the clock. This Generation Appreciation Month, I'm grateful for the dedication of our teams at power plants of all types and sizes, and so very proud to lead them as they show up every day to serve our communities and neighbors."

Reliable Energy Begins at the Source

From running the power plant in a control room, to operation and maintenance of equipment such as turbines and boilers, to data analysis, to environmental compliance, to safety testing and much more, there are countless tasks every day that keep power plants in top condition to serve customers. Each aspect of operations is critical to reliability.

In 2025, the company's generation fleet helped keep reliability high with experienced teams at hydro, solar, battery energy storage, natural gas, nuclear and coal-fired generation plants managing plant operations and maintenance activities at a level of excellence well above industry standards. A way to measure non-nuclear generation reliability is through plant outage rate or "equivalent forced outage rate" (EFOR). Last year, Georgia Power's EFOR score was among the best in company history and among the best in the industry, with an outage rate of 1.67%.

This outstanding performance reflects the dedication, expertise and teamwork of generation employees, who work tirelessly to ensure energy remains reliable and available to millions of customers, even under the most challenging conditions.

Careers in Generation

Georgia Power is working with the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) to enhance and expand its diverse generation mix to serve a growing state. The company is adding thousands of megawatts of new generation including new natural gas, battery energy storage systems, solar, nuclear uprates, and investments in hydropower in the coming years at locations across the state. Those investments are creating new job opportunities across the company, and the company expects to hire nearly 250 full-time employees to support safe and reliable operations of the facilities. This buildout is also expected to support more than 3,000 construction jobs in the coming years.

To learn more about rewarding careers with Georgia Power, visit the careers website to get started.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power