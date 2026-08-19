Georgia Power's Learning Power program marks 15 years and 1.5 million Georgia students reached

Program milestone highlights company's ongoing commitment to education and community investment

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power announced today that its Learning Power program has reached a major milestone – engaging more than 1.5 million students across Georgia since 2011. The program provides free, curriculum-based resources on energy, economics, and environmental stewardship that support classroom learning and inspire future generations.

Georgia Power education team interacts with students.

Celebrating 15 years in Georgia's classrooms, Learning Power delivers engaging, hands-on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities and lessons for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, helping them understand how energy is generated, delivered and used while connecting those concepts to real-world applications. The program has reached more than 2,400 schools across 155 Georgia counties and supported more than 16,000 educators since inception.

"At Georgia Power, being a Citizen Wherever We Serve is more than a motto – it is a fundamental part of who we are," said Jonathan King, director of education and workforce development for Georgia Power. "This is an exciting milestone that underscores our commitment to investing in STEM education, advancing energy efficiency awareness, and preparing Georgia's future workforce. When students see how energy powers their lives and communities, they begin to imagine themselves in the careers that will help shape Georgia's future."

Georgia Power's dedicated education team plays a vital role in the program's success. With many team members bringing former classroom experience and deep community connections, they conduct an average of 2,700 classroom visits annually, delivering hands-on learning experiences tailored to the needs of schools across the state.

Learning Power also aligns curriculum and lessons with state standards, providing educators with easy-to-use tools that enhance instruction. Through partnerships across the state, the program ensures students from elementary through high school have access to meaningful educational experiences.

As Georgia grows, Georgia Power remains committed to supporting education initiatives that build awareness of energy, sustainability and career opportunities, helping to prepare a stronger, more informed future workforce. For more information about Georgia Power's Learning Power program, visit learningpower.org.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power offers rates below the national average, focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power