Georgia Rush Hires Accomplished Leader as Executive Director: Michael Rodriguez to Serve as Executive Director Effective Immediately

MILTON, Ga., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Rodriguez, the former Director at MOBA Soccer Academy has been named as Executive Director of Georgia Rush Soccer Club. Michael will officially assume his new role effective immediately.

"The search committee of Georgia Rush unanimously selected Michael Rodriguez to be our next Executive Director," said a representative of Club's Board. "As one of north Atlanta's leading soccer clubs that focuses on player development, we understand that our members expect the highest level of professionalism from our staff. With Michael at the helm, we are now led by a respected leader in the state and national soccer community who has experience not only on the field as a coach, but also in the clubhouse as a leader and a visionary. We have a lot of work to do to be the club we want to be, and Michael's arrival ushers in an exciting time as we pursue the next phase in our lifecycle as a club."

Michael's background uniquely positions him to assume the role as Georgia Rush's Executive Director. He joins Georgia Rush with nearly 15-years of experience coaching at various levels both domestically and internationally. He has coached at the collegiate level at Columbia University, internationally at C.D. Alcala (Spain), at the development level at Albertson USSF Academy and MOBA Soccer Academy. Michael played competitively for the U-17 and U-20 US National Team, at Old Dominion University at the collegiate level and then within the USISL. He currently holds his UEFA "B" license and is enrolled to complete his UEFA "A" license by next year.

At most clubs, it is rare that you will see an Executive Director spend time on the field and as part of the day to day training sessions. To the contrary, Michael will be very visible and present on the field. "I look forward to continuing to serve youth soccer with Georgia Rush across all programs, teams and players," remarks Michael. "Georgia Rush plays a key role in supporting and developing children in the north Atlanta area and as part of the broader Rush Soccer organization. I am dedicated to advancing the initiatives to serve every age and level of soccer. I will be working diligently to continue to build our relationships across the regional and national stage for all our players to have the opportunity to excel at the highest levels of competition. As a club we will utilize the Rush pathway to all levels of play to include USSF DA, Rush National Select events, Collegiate, and Professional opportunities that most other clubs are unable to offer to their members."

The Board would like to thank George Altirs, CEO of Capelli New York and Tim Schulz, CEO of Rush Soccer for all their support through this process.

Georgia Rush is one of north Atlanta's leading soccer clubs that focuses on player development and progression. Georgia Rush serves approximately 1,200 players from ages 4 through 18. Our mission is to provide an environment where young soccer players from diverse backgrounds are guided and inspired to reach their full potential both on and off the field.

