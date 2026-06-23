Global partnership brings together Toyota Connected's connectivity platforms and Geotab's data ecosystem

OAKVILLE, ON and ATLANTA, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights, and Toyota Connected have announced a global business alliance. This collaboration brings together Toyota Connected's connectivity technologies and Geotab's advanced telematics, AI, and data capabilities to support the development of fleet solutions. The initial scope focuses on specific regions and use cases, with development progressing in phases.

Geotab and Toyota Connected Establish Global Alliance to Drive the Future of Connected Mobility

This alliance addresses critical global and regional industry challenges, including the operational shifts required in markets such as Japan, driven by an aging population and driver shortages. By integrating vehicle data through approved connectivity architectures, the collaboration aims to combine Toyota Connected's platforms with Geotab's software ecosystem to support fleet insights and operations.

"This alliance allows Geotab to work closely with Toyota Connected, combining its connectivity technologies and platforms with Geotab's own technology and partner ecosystem," said Sherry Calkins, Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Accounts at Geotab. "Together, we are delivering unmatched global growth opportunities and the highest quality vehicle data insights available."

A Comprehensive Global Solution

The solution scope includes telematics devices, white-labeled software services, APIs, and data ingestion integrations, with additional long-term plans to develop deeply integrated, joint solutions. Key features include:

Integrated Data Access: Access to vehicle data through API integrations enabled by Toyota Connected's connectivity platforms, subject to regional availability.

Flexible Hardware Options: Seamless integration of authorized third-party tracking devices using Geotab's Data Ingestion Gateway.

G-Fleet+: A white-labeled version of the Geotab platform and GO Device, tailored for Toyota Connected, offering customers access to Geotab's data ecosystem combined with Toyota Connected's connectivity and fleet service capabilities.

"Toyota Connected is focused on supporting the industry and the communities we serve by improving how mobility services are delivered," said Makoto Ito, Managing Director, Connected Strategy at Toyota Connected. "By working with Geotab, we can combine our connectivity technologies and platforms with a proven data ecosystem to better serve fleet customers across both Toyota and non-Toyota vehicles."

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers — from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government — Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets and processes 100 billion data points daily. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, Geotab's open platform and partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a unified system. Our mission: a safer, more efficient and more sustainable world in motion.

About Toyota Connected

Toyota Connected supports safe, secure, and comfortable driving experiences through connected services, builds new mobility services leveraging big data collected from connected cars around the world, and develops business improvement solutions and digital marketing for Toyota dealerships that support vehicle sales.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.