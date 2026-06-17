Geotab Launches Industry-First AI Connector for Fleets

New Geotab MCP Connector enables organizations to securely access live fleet data, automate workflows and take action from within the AI platforms they already use

ATLANTA, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation, video and asset tracking solutions, today announced the launch of its new Geotab Model Context Protocol (MCP) Connector, enabling secure access to live MyGeotab data and its Ace agentic platform directly within ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot and other MCP-compatible and approved AI platforms.

The launch marks a major step in Geotab's artificial intelligence strategy. The Geotab MCP Connector moves beyond simple data access, it enables businesses and fleets to ask questions in plain language, execute multi-step workflows and take direct action. Users can create alerts, schedule maintenance, generate reports and even build full-fledged applications, all without leaving the AI tools their organization already supports.

For fleet-dependent organizations, AI is only as good as the data underneath it. Reliable AI insights require accurate, timely and relevant vehicle data including engine health, driver behavior, fuel performance, route efficiency, asset utilization, maintenance needs and safety risk. Geotab brings a unique advantage to this challenge. The company processes approximately 37 trillion data points a year from more than 6 million connected vehicles across 160 countries, creating one of the largest vehicle and asset datasets in the world.

"High quality data and information is essential for AI solutions to have a measurable impact on business operations," said Mike Branch, Vice President of data and Analytics. "Geotab has one of the world's largest and cleanest fleet datasets, built over more than 25 years. Our trusted data intelligence layer is what fleets need to make better decisions, and the value of those decisions depends on access to accurate, timely and relevant operational data. That's where Geotab's scale and data foundation create a distinct advantage."

Unlike proprietary AI solutions, the Geotab MCP Connector is built on an open standard, giving customers the flexibility to connect their fleet intelligence to the AI platform of their choice rather than being locked into a single ecosystem. Whether organizations choose ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot or future MCP-compatible tools, they connect through their own approved AI environments, allowing them to maintain control over security, privacy and data governance in accordance with their existing policies.

"Our customers are looking for ways to bring trusted fleet intelligence into the workflows they already use -- and not just to answer questions, but to get things done," added Branch. "MCP gives them that flexibility while allowing them to maintain control over their data, AI strategy and operational processes."

That flexibility is already delivering results for customers.

"By integrating the Geotab MCP connector with Claude, we transformed complex fleet data into real-time, actionable intelligence, replacing weeks of manual analysis with instant, high-depth reporting." said Jon Hanvey, Director of Tractor Maintenance at Central Transport, "This partnership has evolved Geotab from a system we query into a system we "think with" – giving us a competitive advantage that empowers our managers to make faster, more confident decisions at scale."

As AI adoption accelerates across industries, organizations that generate the most value will be those that can combine powerful AI tools with trusted operational data, and the ability to take action on that data. By bringing one of the world's largest and highest quality fleet datasets into the AI environments that customers already use, Geotab is helping organizations move from AI experimentation toward real-world operational impact.

To learn more, visit https://www.geotab.com/geotab-mcp-connector/

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers — from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government — Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets and processes 100 billion data points daily. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, Geotab's open platform and partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a unified system. Our mission: a safer, more efficient and more sustainable world in motion.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.